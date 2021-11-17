Williams Chapel soup kitchen serving Thanksgiving favorites

Williams Chapel AME Church normally offers a cooked takeout meal every other Friday through its soup kitchen. This week's meal will include several Thanksgiving staples.

“This Friday for the takeout meal I know we have turkey, ham, dressing, rice, string beans, fruit and a dessert. The meals will be takeout only,” said Bennie Brown, a member of Williams Chapel.

The meals will be distributed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19 from the church at 1198 Glover St. in Orangeburg.

In addition to people who come to the church for a takeout meal, Brown said 275 more of Friday's Thanksgiving meals will be sent to the church's list of sick and shut-in individuals.

“Every time we cook every other week, we send out about 275 to people's homes. It might be more than that this time. Every time we do Thanksgiving, things seem to grow,” he said.

The church is also having a drive-through Thanksgiving food bag giveaway beginning at noon Wednesday, Nov. 24, at the church, with details on that coming later.

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.