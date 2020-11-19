Williams Chapel AME: A ‘blessing’ to help this season

Williams Chapel AME Church is turning its normal soup kitchen meal on Friday, Nov. 20, into a traditional Thanksgiving meal this year.

“That's going to be about the closest thing we're going to have in terms of a Thanksgiving meal. It'll be very similar to our meal. The church is closed, and we've been giving out take-out meals every other week. So that is our week to do a meal. We'll have turkey wings and rice, cabbage, rolls and cranberry sauce, that kind of thing,” church member Bennie Brown said.

“Since we have the virus, we have reduced our time in terms of meal preparation every Friday. We started giving out hot meals every other Friday, and giving out bags of meals about every Wednesday,” Brown said.

Friday’s drive-through dinners will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on a first-come, first-serve basis at the Glover Street church.

Instead of serving its traditional cooked meal the day before Thanksgiving at the church, a bag of food items will be passed out to the less fortunate. Individuals will drive through and pick up the bags to prepare their own meals.

The church will begin handing out boxes and bags of food items beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, and continuing until they run out.