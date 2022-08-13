Wildlife program Sept. 13 at Elloree Museum

Elloree Heritage Museum and Cultural Center will present a wildlife program by Hugh McLaurin on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m. at the museum.

Area resident McLaurin from Big Lake Outdoor Products will present a program on wildlife calls. He will demonstrate the different sounds of duck, turkey, goose and deer using calls they make in Elloree and sell all over the world.

McLaurin grew up hunting and fishing in the area with his father and grandfather and started making call in 2008.

There is no charge for the program, but reservations are required. Call 803-897-2225.