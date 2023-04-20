A "Widows Dinner" served as an opportunity for churches in the Bowman area to reach out to people in need in the community.

"Community engagement in any organization is like one of the key principles to be successful, and since COVID, we weren't able to fellowship and function together,” Pastor Freddie Johnson said.

“So having an event like this, to be able to come out and fellowship together, and just have a good time is very important," Johnson said.

The event, which took place at Bowman Town Hall, honored the widows from different church congregations in the Bowman area.

"Sometimes denominational lines separate people, but as the community of Bowman to have all those churches represented here is very important because this truly represents Bowman. Mo one church represents Bowman,” Johnson said.

The churches taking art were New Covenant United Methodist, Pineville United Methodist, St. Stephen’s United Methodist, The Church of God and Christ, Nine Hope Ministries, Mount Zion Church, New Mount Zion Church, Antioch Baptist and Good Hope AME.

Marion Summers said turnout was great.

“Today's event was a success; we had a good turnout and everyone enjoyed themselves. What we're doing today was reaching out to the community and helping out our widows as much as you can," Summers said.

"It is very important to help them out because the widows here are a big community. Me. as an adult now, I can go back and lend a helping hand to elders in whatever capacity," Summers said.

Johnson agrees about the success of the event.

"It was a success to get the widows to come out and fellowship and get to love on them, as the Bible tells us to love on them,” Johnson said.

“They get to see just faces of people that they know, and know what they’re going through too," Johnson said.

Johnson said it was a great thing seeing the community come out and he hopes it leads to more events.

"It brought me joy. We all came out today just to fellowship and love on one another and I'm very excited about our future. What is to come next? Because I know this event only inspires somebody else to do something else and then we all going to support each other together in unity," Johnson said.

The event was put on by United Baptist Church.