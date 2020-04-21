Why is the earth’s climate changing?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I am writing this article for my grandchildren, Leigh, Lane, Ella, Summers, Olivia, Max, Madeline and Emerson and other members of their generation who will have to face the reality and address the consequences of climate change, a problem that many of my generation have not been able to understand or deal with.

Scientific research clearly supports the fact that climate change is happening. The effects of the earth’s warming are increasingly seen throughout the world in the melting of arctic ice, the rising ocean water levels, the powerful storms, the frequency and severity of tornadoes, and many other indicators around us.

The changes we now see seem minor and provide some people with an excuse for denying the problem or passing it on to someone else to solve. You are the generation that will have to carry the torch to save the earth.

My hope is that this series (which continues on B7 today) of three articles will help you understand what is causing Earth’s climate to change, what will be the consequences of taking no action, and what can be done to solve the problem.