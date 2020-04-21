Why is the earth’s climate changing?

I am writing this article for my grandchildren, Leigh, Lane, Ella, Summers, Olivia, Max, Madeline and Emerson and other members of their generation who will have to face the reality and address the consequences of climate change, a problem that many of my generation have not been able to understand or deal with.
Scientific research clearly supports the fact that climate change is happening. The effects of the earth’s warming are increasingly seen throughout the world in the melting of arctic ice, the rising ocean water levels, the powerful storms, the frequency and severity of tornadoes, and many other indicators around us.
The changes we now see seem minor and provide some people with an excuse for denying the problem or passing it on to someone else to solve. You are the generation that will have to carry the torch to save the earth.
My hope is that this series (which continues on B7 today) of three articles will help you understand what is causing Earth’s climate to change, what will be the consequences of taking no action, and what can be done to solve the problem.
The change in climate is primarily caused by one chemical in the earth’s atmosphere, carbon dioxide (CO2) that occurs naturally during forest fires, erupting volcanoes and even the breathing of humans and animals. It is also created when carbon-bearing materials like coal and gasoline are converted to a form of energy such as electricity in a coal-fired power plant and gasoline in cars.
For thousands of years, the amount of carbon dioxide in the earth’s atmosphere remained about the same since it was being produced by nature and by humans at about the same rate at which it was removed from the atmosphere, primarily by plants and the ocean.
Plants absorb carbon dioxide in a process called photosynthesis and transfer it into the soil as plants decompose. The primary way carbon dioxide is removed from the earth’s atmosphere is through the ocean’s surface, which absorbs carbon dioxide. Most of the carbon dioxide eventually sinks to the bottom of the ocean, where it remains for millions of years. The equilibrium of production and removal of carbon dioxide meant the amount in Earth’s atmosphere remained relatively stable for about a million years.
Scientists measure carbon dioxide in the atmosphere in parts per million. During this preindustrial period, the amount of carbon dioxide varied between 180 and 280 parts per million depending on what was happening on earth such as volcanoes and natural fires.
About 250 years ago, humans realized they could produce vast amounts of energy by burning coal and oil. This period of time, known as the industrial revolution, not only produced technological changes but resulted in socioeconomic and cultural features that improved life for everyone.
As the amount of energy used continued to grow, eventually there was too much carbon in the atmosphere to be removed by plants and oceans fast enough. The level of carbon dioxide in the earth’s atmosphere began to rise.
Today, the amount of carbon dioxide in the earth’s atmosphere is about 415 parts per million, an increase of about 50% from 200 years ago. The oceans and plants can no longer remove carbon dioxide as fast as it is being produced.
What is most alarming is that the human population continues to increase the amount of carbon dioxide we put into the atmosphere by three parts per million each year — more than any time since the industrial revolution began.
Why is this increasing amount of carbon dioxide in our atmosphere a problem? The earth absorbs heat from the sun and also radiates some of that heat back into our atmosphere. This process has helped the earth maintain a relatively constant average temperature for thousands of years. As concentrations of carbon dioxide increase, the earth cannot radiate as much heat as it normally would, and this trapped heat causes the earth’s temperature to slowly rise.
Scientists use very precise instruments to measure Earth’s average temperature; even very small changes in average temperature can result in catastrophic changes in our climate. The earth’s average temperature has risen about 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit in the last 100 years.
Because this change in the earth’s temperature and the yearly increase in carbon in the atmosphere seems so minor, some people say climate change is nonsense. These seemingly small changes in the earth’s average temperature and the 50% increase in carbon dioxide in our atmosphere are very important indicators that our climate will continue to change in dramatic and potentially disastrous ways if we do not take immediate action.
In my second article (on today's editorial page, B7), I’ll talk about the consequences of climate change.
