Who advances on NBC’s ‘The Voice’

Eric Who is elated to be advancing to the next round of competition on NBC’s “The Voice.”

He’s also thankful for the support he’s received from his hometown, Orangeburg.

“I think I underestimated how many people watch the show from Orangeburg. I'll be at a drive-thru and somebody will say ‘Oh, I saw you on TV,’” Who said.

“I've just been basking in all of the positive comments and people seeing the different perspective performance, and I'm liking everything I've seen so far,” Who said.

He says that it’s been crazy to have people supporting him and watching him on TV.

“It's one thing for people to say ‘Oh, I wish you luck and I hope it turns out well,’ and it's another thing to see people actually at home in the comfort of their homes watching the show, taking pictures of me and then tagging me,” Who said.

“It's one thing to be verbal and just say ‘I'm here for you,’ but it's another thing for me to actually see you in your house with your families and watching me on your TV.

“That's amazing. I love it,” Who said.

Most recently, Who sang “Paparazzi” by Lady Gaga with another performer.

It marked the first time an entire performance by Who aired. His first performance was cut short because it was during the audition round.

“A lot of people didn't really get to hear my voice or really hear what I can do. With this performance being aired, people really got to hear me. I just saw a lot of comments like, ‘He can really sing’ or, ‘He deserved to win.’ I think that's what makes me feel like the best,” Who said.

“I have gotten more supporters now that they've heard what all I can do so far,” Who said.

The preparation for the show was fun and included some training from award-winning pop singer Charlie Puth. Who said that Puth is the perfect singing coach.

“If you hit a wrong note, he'll hear it before you even hear it. He’s just good when it comes to giving advice on how you can sound your best, what techniques you can use to make sure you're breathing right, and that you're staying on pitch,” Who said.

“It’s just that ear that he has, that musical ear is like nobody else in his world,” he said.

“To have him as a coach or an advisor, it was perfect. He's literally the perfect type of advisor,” Who said.

The next round for Who is the knockout round. That’s where he’ll be performing on stage with two other singers. Only one contestant can survive and advance. For Who, the challenge seems daunting, but he’s ready to perform and he knows what he has to do in order to be successful.

“I'm not going to lie, I'm very nervous. It's already nerve-racking to go against one other amazing singer and I personally feel everybody on Team Camila is a phenomenal singer,” Who said.

“Having to go against two other phenomenal singers – that's a lot. I just have to trust in my voice and trust in my stage presence. I'm hoping I can just get Camilla to pick me out of the three,” Who said.

Who’s thinking about his future while he’s still trying to live in the moment.

“I do see myself touring around the United States, I really want to do that,” Who said.

“I want to be able to go to different events and venues and sing pop music and just get my name out there as a pop artist around the United States,” Who said.

“The Voice” airs on NBC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and next day on Peacock.