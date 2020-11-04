 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Whittaker Elementary returns to virtual instruction after employees test positive for COVID
0 comments
alert

Whittaker Elementary returns to virtual instruction after employees test positive for COVID

{{featured_button_text}}
Whittaker Elem.jpg

The Whittaker Elementary School Drill Team marches through Branchville at Raylrode Daze in 2019.

 T&D CORRESPONDENT DONNA L. HOLMAN

Whittaker Elementary School students will return to a completely virtual learning environment after two employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

The virtual learning model will begin immediately and last through Nov. 19, according to Merry Glenne Piccolino, district assistant superintendent for communications, business & community partnerships.

"The health and safety of our students, staff and families is our highest priority; temporarily transitioning to virtual learning is part of our safety protocols as outlined in the reopening plan," Glenne Piccolino said in a press release Wednesday. "All health and safety protocols as outlined by DHEC and the CDC have been followed.

EDITORIAL: Agriculture moves head amid COVID
Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?

School administration was notified of the employees' condition over the weekend. 

"Those two employees are believed to have contracted COVID-19 outside of our school campus," Glenne Piccolino said. "However, several additional staff members are currently in quarantine as they have been identified through contact tracing as close contacts."

At this time, there are no students at Whittaker confirmed as close contacts or students who have tested positive, Glenne Piccolino said.

"While students are learning virtually at home, Whittaker’s campus will be thoroughly disinfected and sanitized to ensure a safe environment as students and staff return," she said. 

Since March 16 through last week, the district has had 23 students and 162 employees impacted by the virus.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

T&D editor's briefing 11-4-20

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News