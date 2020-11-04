Whittaker Elementary returns to virtual instruction after employees test positive for COVID

Whittaker Elementary School students will return to a completely virtual learning environment after two employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

The virtual learning model will begin immediately and last through Nov. 19, according to Merry Glenne Piccolino, district assistant superintendent for communications, business & community partnerships.

"The health and safety of our students, staff and families is our highest priority; temporarily transitioning to virtual learning is part of our safety protocols as outlined in the reopening plan," Glenne Piccolino said in a press release Wednesday. "All health and safety protocols as outlined by DHEC and the CDC have been followed.

School administration was notified of the employees' condition over the weekend.

"Those two employees are believed to have contracted COVID-19 outside of our school campus," Glenne Piccolino said. "However, several additional staff members are currently in quarantine as they have been identified through contact tracing as close contacts."

At this time, there are no students at Whittaker confirmed as close contacts or students who have tested positive, Glenne Piccolino said.