Where to get tested for COVID-19

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is providing regular updates for COVID-19 testing opportunities in your region.

DHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive you're negative by routinely getting tested if you're regularly out in the community. It's especially important to get tested before and after holiday traveling or events. Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. While testing is important, wearing face masks and social distancing remain key to preventing disease spread.