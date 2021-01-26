 Skip to main content
Where to get tested for COVID-19 in The T&D Region
Where to get tested for COVID-19 in The T&D Region

COVID-19 illustration

This illustration created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows what the coronavirus looks like when viewed through an electron microscope.

Where to get tested for COVID-19

Orangeburg County

  • Family Health Centers Inc. -- Mt. Olive AME Church,4630 Old State Road, Holly Hill, South Carolina 29059

1/26 Tuesday: Closed

1/27 Wednesday: Closed

1/28 Thursday: 9:00 AM - 3:30 PM

1/29 Friday: Closed

1/30 Saturday: Closed

1/31 Sunday: Closed

2/1 Monday: Closed

Free testing offered

https://www.myfhc.org/covid-19/

Appointment Needed: No

Referral Needed: No

Additional Notes: Open 1/28 from 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM

  • HopeHealth --- HopeHealth Orangeburg, 1857 Joe S Jeffords Hwy, Orangeburg SC, 29115

1/26 Tuesday: 8:00 AM - 5:30 PM

1/27 Wednesday: 8:00 AM - 5:30 PM

1/28 Thursday: 8:00 AM - 5:30 PM

1/29 Friday: 8:00 AM - 5:30 PM

1/30 Saturday: Closed

1/31 Sunday: Closed

2/1 Monday: 8:00 AM - 5:30 PM

843-667-9414

https://www.hope-health.org/

Appointment Needed: Yes

Referral Needed: Yes

  • Family Health Centers Inc. -- Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg, South Carolina 29115

1/26 Tuesday: Closed

1/27 Wednesday: 9:00 AM - 3:30 PM

1/28 Thursday: Closed

1/29 Friday: Closed

1/30 Saturday: Closed

1/31 Sunday: Closed

2/1 Monday: Closed

Free testing offered

https://www.myfhc.org/covid-19/

Appointment Needed: No

Referral Needed: No

Additional Notes: Open 1/25 and 1/27 from 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM.

  • Family Health Centers Inc. -- Williams Chapel AME Church, 1198 Glover St., Orangeburg, South Carolina 29115

1/26 Tuesday: 9:00 AM - 3:30 PM

1/27 Wednesday: Closed

1/28 Thursday: Closed

1/29 Friday: Closed

1/30 Saturday: Closed

1/31 Sunday: Closed

2/1 Monday: Closed

Free testing offered

https://www.myfhc.org/covid-19/

Appointment Needed: No

Referral Needed: No

Additional Notes: Open 1/26 from 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM

  • DHEC -- Orangeburg County Health Department, 1550 Carolina Ave., Orangeburg, South Carolina 29115

1/26 Tuesday: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM

1/27 Wednesday: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM

1/28 Thursday: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM

1/29 Friday: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM

1/30 Saturday: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM

1/31 Sunday: Closed

2/1 Monday: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Free testing offered

855-472-3432

Pre-register at https://scdhec.gov/GetTested

Appointment Needed: No

Referral Needed: No

Additional Notes: Free COVID testing Monday-Saturday at the Orangeburg County Health Department from 9:00am-4:00pm. No appointment is needed; however, attendees can pre-register at https://covidtest.dhec.sc.gov

  • DHEC-MAKO -- SC State Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center, 200 Buckley St., Orangeburg SC, 29115

1/26 Tuesday: 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM

1/27 Wednesday: 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM

1/28 Thursday: 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM

1/29 Friday: Closed

1/30 Saturday: Closed

1/31 Sunday: Closed

2/1 Monday: 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Free testing offered

919-390-3060

Appointment Needed: No

Referral Needed: No

Additional Notes: Open weekdays from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

  • Family Health Centers Inc. - Cornerstone Community Church1481 Chestnut St., Orangeburg, South Carolina 29115

1/26 Tuesday: Closed

1/27 Wednesday: Closed

1/28 Thursday: 9:00 AM - 3:30 PM

1/29 Friday: Closed

1/30 Saturday: Closed

1/31 Sunday: Closed

2/1 Monday: Closed

https://www.myfhc.org/covid-19/

Appointment Needed: No

Referral Needed: No

Additional Notes: Open 1/28 from 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM

  • CVS Pharmacy – Orangeburg, 2195 Magnolia St., Orangeburg SC, 29115

Schedule an appointment online.

https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing

Appointment Needed: Yes

Referral Needed: No

  • Family Health Centers Inc. -- Cedar Grove AME Church, 1731 Belleville Road, Orangeburg, South Carolina 29115

1/26 Tuesday: Closed

1/27 Wednesday: Closed

1/28 Thursday: Closed

1/29 Friday: 9:00 AM - 3:30 PM

1/30 Saturday: Closed

1/31 Sunday: Closed

2/1 Monday: Closed

Free testing offered

https://www.myfhc.org/covid-19/

Referral Needed: No

Additional Notes: Open 1/29 from 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM

  • Family Health Centers Inc. -- Town of North Community Center Square, 7904 Salley Road, North, South Carolina 29112

1/26 Tuesday: Closed

1/27 Wednesday: Closed

1/28 Thursday: Closed

1/29 Friday: 9:00 AM - 3:30 PM

1/30 Saturday: Closed

1/31 Sunday: Closed

2/1 Monday: Closed

Free testing offered

https://www.myfhc.org/covid-19/

Appointment Needed: No

Referral Needed: No

Additional Notes: Open 1/29 from 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM

Bamberg County

  • DHEC -- Bamberg County Public Health Department, 370 Log Branch Road, Bamberg, South Carolina 29003

1/26 Tuesday: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM

1/27 Wednesday: Closed

1/28 Thursday: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM

1/29 Friday: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM

1/30 Saturday: Closed

1/31 Sunday: Closed

2/1 Monday: Closed

Free testing offered

855-472-3432

Pre-register at https://scdhec.gov/GetTested

Appointment Needed: No

Referral Needed: No

Additional Notes: Free COVID testing every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9:00am-4:00pm at Bamberg County Health Department. No appointment is needed; however, attendees can pre-register at https://covidtest.dhec.sc.gov

  • Low Country Health Care System -- Padgett Family Practice, 526 North St, Bamberg SC, 29003

1/26 Tuesday: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM

1/27 Wednesday: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM

1/28 Thursday: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM

1/29 Friday: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM

1/30 Saturday: Closed

1/31 Sunday: Closed

2/1 Monday: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM

803-245-2433

http://www.lowcountryhealthcaresystem.com/padgett-family-practice.html

Appointment Needed: Yes

Referral Needed: Yes

  • DHEC-Well Health -- Denmark Technical College, 1126 Solomon Blatt Blvd., Denmark SC, 29042

1/26 Tuesday: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

1/27 Wednesday: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

1/28 Thursday: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

1/29 Friday: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

1/30 Saturday: Closed

1/31 Sunday: Closed

2/1 Monday: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Free testing offered

877-837-8461

https://www.gogettested.com/

Appointment Needed: No

Referral Needed: No

Additional Notes: Open weekdays from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

  • Family Health Centers Inc. -- Denmark Police Department Walter E Brooker Center, 19 Maple Ave., Denmark, South Carolina 29042

1/26 Tuesday: 9:00 AM - 3:30 PM

1/27 Wednesday: Closed

1/28 Thursday: Closed

1/29 Friday: Closed

1/30 Saturday: Closed

1/31 Sunday: Closed

2/1 Monday: Closed

Free testing offered

https://www.myfhc.org/covid-19/

Appointment Needed: No

Referral Needed: No

Additional Notes: Open 1/26 from 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM

Calhoun County

  • DHEC -- Calhoun County Public Health Department, 2837 Old Belleville Road, St Matthews, South Carolina 29135

1/26 Tuesday: Closed

1/27 Wednesday: Closed

1/28 Thursday: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM

1/29 Friday: Closed

1/30 Saturday: Closed

1/31 Sunday: Closed

2/1 Monday: Closed

Free testing offered

855-472-3432

Pre-register at https://scdhec.gov/GetTested

Appointment Needed: No

Referral Needed: No

Additional Notes: Free COVID-19 testing on Thursdays from 9:00am-4:00pm at the Calhoun County Health Department. No appointment is needed; however, attendees can pre-register at https://covidtest.dhec.sc.gov.

