Where to get tested for COVID-19 in The T&D Region

Where to get tested for COVID-19
Orangeburg County
- Family Health Centers Inc. -- Mt. Olive AME Church,4630 Old State Road, Holly Hill, South Carolina 29059
1/26 Tuesday: Closed
1/27 Wednesday: Closed
1/28 Thursday: 9:00 AM - 3:30 PM
1/29 Friday: Closed
1/30 Saturday: Closed
1/31 Sunday: Closed
2/1 Monday: Closed
Free testing offered
Appointment Needed: No
Referral Needed: No
Additional Notes: Open 1/28 from 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM
- HopeHealth --- HopeHealth Orangeburg, 1857 Joe S Jeffords Hwy, Orangeburg SC, 29115
1/26 Tuesday: 8:00 AM - 5:30 PM
1/27 Wednesday: 8:00 AM - 5:30 PM
1/28 Thursday: 8:00 AM - 5:30 PM
1/29 Friday: 8:00 AM - 5:30 PM
1/30 Saturday: Closed
1/31 Sunday: Closed
2/1 Monday: 8:00 AM - 5:30 PM
843-667-9414
Appointment Needed: Yes
Referral Needed: Yes
- Family Health Centers Inc. -- Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg, South Carolina 29115
1/26 Tuesday: Closed
1/27 Wednesday: 9:00 AM - 3:30 PM
1/28 Thursday: Closed
1/29 Friday: Closed
1/30 Saturday: Closed
1/31 Sunday: Closed
2/1 Monday: Closed
Free testing offered
Appointment Needed: No
Referral Needed: No
Additional Notes: Open 1/25 and 1/27 from 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM.
- Family Health Centers Inc. -- Williams Chapel AME Church, 1198 Glover St., Orangeburg, South Carolina 29115
1/26 Tuesday: 9:00 AM - 3:30 PM
1/27 Wednesday: Closed
1/28 Thursday: Closed
1/29 Friday: Closed
1/30 Saturday: Closed
1/31 Sunday: Closed
2/1 Monday: Closed
Free testing offered
Appointment Needed: No
Referral Needed: No
Additional Notes: Open 1/26 from 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM
- DHEC -- Orangeburg County Health Department, 1550 Carolina Ave., Orangeburg, South Carolina 29115
1/26 Tuesday: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
1/27 Wednesday: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
1/28 Thursday: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
1/29 Friday: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
1/30 Saturday: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
1/31 Sunday: Closed
2/1 Monday: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Free testing offered
855-472-3432
Appointment Needed: No
Referral Needed: No
Additional Notes: Free COVID testing Monday-Saturday at the Orangeburg County Health Department from 9:00am-4:00pm. No appointment is needed; however, attendees can pre-register at https://covidtest.dhec.sc.gov
- DHEC-MAKO -- SC State Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center, 200 Buckley St., Orangeburg SC, 29115
1/26 Tuesday: 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
1/27 Wednesday: 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
1/28 Thursday: 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
1/29 Friday: Closed
1/30 Saturday: Closed
1/31 Sunday: Closed
2/1 Monday: 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Free testing offered
919-390-3060
Appointment Needed: No
Referral Needed: No
Additional Notes: Open weekdays from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM.
- Family Health Centers Inc. - Cornerstone Community Church1481 Chestnut St., Orangeburg, South Carolina 29115
1/26 Tuesday: Closed
1/27 Wednesday: Closed
1/28 Thursday: 9:00 AM - 3:30 PM
1/29 Friday: Closed
1/30 Saturday: Closed
1/31 Sunday: Closed
2/1 Monday: Closed
Appointment Needed: No
Referral Needed: No
Additional Notes: Open 1/28 from 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM
- CVS Pharmacy – Orangeburg, 2195 Magnolia St., Orangeburg SC, 29115
Schedule an appointment online.
Appointment Needed: Yes
Referral Needed: No
- Family Health Centers Inc. -- Cedar Grove AME Church, 1731 Belleville Road, Orangeburg, South Carolina 29115
1/26 Tuesday: Closed
1/27 Wednesday: Closed
1/28 Thursday: Closed
1/29 Friday: 9:00 AM - 3:30 PM
1/30 Saturday: Closed
1/31 Sunday: Closed
2/1 Monday: Closed
Free testing offered
Referral Needed: No
Additional Notes: Open 1/29 from 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM
- Family Health Centers Inc. -- Town of North Community Center Square, 7904 Salley Road, North, South Carolina 29112
1/26 Tuesday: Closed
1/27 Wednesday: Closed
1/28 Thursday: Closed
1/29 Friday: 9:00 AM - 3:30 PM
1/30 Saturday: Closed
1/31 Sunday: Closed
2/1 Monday: Closed
Free testing offered
Appointment Needed: No
Referral Needed: No
Additional Notes: Open 1/29 from 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM
Bamberg County
- DHEC -- Bamberg County Public Health Department, 370 Log Branch Road, Bamberg, South Carolina 29003
1/26 Tuesday: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
1/27 Wednesday: Closed
1/28 Thursday: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
1/29 Friday: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
1/30 Saturday: Closed
1/31 Sunday: Closed
2/1 Monday: Closed
Free testing offered
855-472-3432
Appointment Needed: No
Referral Needed: No
Additional Notes: Free COVID testing every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9:00am-4:00pm at Bamberg County Health Department. No appointment is needed; however, attendees can pre-register at https://covidtest.dhec.sc.gov
- Low Country Health Care System -- Padgett Family Practice, 526 North St, Bamberg SC, 29003
1/26 Tuesday: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
1/27 Wednesday: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
1/28 Thursday: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
1/29 Friday: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
1/30 Saturday: Closed
1/31 Sunday: Closed
2/1 Monday: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
803-245-2433
Appointment Needed: Yes
Referral Needed: Yes
- DHEC-Well Health -- Denmark Technical College, 1126 Solomon Blatt Blvd., Denmark SC, 29042
1/26 Tuesday: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
1/27 Wednesday: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
1/28 Thursday: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
1/29 Friday: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
1/30 Saturday: Closed
1/31 Sunday: Closed
2/1 Monday: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Free testing offered
877-837-8461
Appointment Needed: No
Referral Needed: No
Additional Notes: Open weekdays from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.
- Family Health Centers Inc. -- Denmark Police Department Walter E Brooker Center, 19 Maple Ave., Denmark, South Carolina 29042
1/26 Tuesday: 9:00 AM - 3:30 PM
1/27 Wednesday: Closed
1/28 Thursday: Closed
1/29 Friday: Closed
1/30 Saturday: Closed
1/31 Sunday: Closed
2/1 Monday: Closed
Free testing offered
Appointment Needed: No
Referral Needed: No
Additional Notes: Open 1/26 from 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM
Calhoun County
- DHEC -- Calhoun County Public Health Department, 2837 Old Belleville Road, St Matthews, South Carolina 29135
1/26 Tuesday: Closed
1/27 Wednesday: Closed
1/28 Thursday: 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
1/29 Friday: Closed
1/30 Saturday: Closed
1/31 Sunday: Closed
2/1 Monday: Closed
Free testing offered
855-472-3432
Appointment Needed: No
Referral Needed: No
Additional Notes: Free COVID-19 testing on Thursdays from 9:00am-4:00pm at the Calhoun County Health Department. No appointment is needed; however, attendees can pre-register at https://covidtest.dhec.sc.gov.