‘Where there’s unity, there’s strength’: Prayer event focuses on love, hope

Local pastors and community leaders gathered at the historic Bull Swamp Baptist Church on Friday to celebrate Juneteenth with an outdoor prayer service for love and hope.
Minister Esther Huggins, associate minister at Bull Swamp, said it was important for the community to get together at such an historical site in Orangeburg.
“Nearly 300 years ago, and some believe even longer, slaves would steal away to hold worship services in a brush or bush harbor near the Bull Swamp,” Huggins said. “They prayed for the day that they could worship openly.”
She described the night of Dec. 31, 1862 when slaves gathered for a Watch Night to pray as they awaited word that President Abraham Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation.
“When the document was signed on Jan. 1, 1863, prayers were answered and the word spread,” Huggins said. “There were no cell phones, no internet, no Facebook, no Twitter, Instagram or other means of social media.”
She said it would be another two and a half years, on June 19, 1865, when slaves in Texas would learn of their freedom and celebrated it as Freedom Day.
“On this occasion, today, we pray for the community, we pray for youth, we pray for men, we pray for women, we pray for children, we pray for salvation, we pray for all of God’s people,” Huggins said.
Deacon Wilfred Pace, who is on the Deacon Board at Bull Swamp, described the significance of the Bull Swamp land as the site where slaves were about to purchase land on June 3, 1867.
“Only about three to four years after slavery, they accumulated enough money to buy land,” Pace said. “It only tells me that whatever your mind can conceive, if you have faith in God, and walk by faith, he will supply all your needs according to his riches in heaven.”
A building on the land was used to educate their children, now known as “The Old Bull Swamp School.”
In 1959, when the building was returned to the Bull Swamp community from the Orangeburg School Board, the trustees planned to turn the building into a community center.
Pace hopes the congregation and community are able to pick up the mantle and take it even higher.
“This is a historical site in the Orangeburg community,” he said.
Pace said they have found enough records and look to have Bull Swamp placed on the National Historic Register.
Rep. Jerry Govan, D-Orangeburg, attended the event and prayed for the restoration of love and determination.
“We all can make a difference if we are committed to do so,” Govan said. “Give us a mind to work.”
Govan asked for people to have encouragement and strength to be able to stand for justice.
The Rev. Joyce Colter, associate minister at Bull Swamp Baptist Church, asked the community to continue to pray.
“It will take the almighty God to clear it and get us back on track,” Colter said. “We have to repent of our sins, fall on our knees and pray, and things will be better.”
The Rev. James Cromartie, pastor of Olive Grove Baptist Church, said it will take action as well and hopes to see strength, inspiration and encouragement.
“Awaken us God, that we won’t be a church of people of passive Christianity,” Cromartie said. “Give us a heart for action.”
The Rev. Sarah Priester, co-pastor at St. Paul Baptist Church, gave a prayer for women.
“Stand in the gap for every woman that is in Orangeburg County,” Priester said. “You are an amazing treasure.”
“You’re going to affect change everywhere you step,” she said.
Apostle Alphonso Myers, associate minister at Bull Swamp Baptist Church, encouraged everyone to come together regardless of race or stature.
“Out of the community comes about unity,” Myers said. “Where there’s unity, there’s strength.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.