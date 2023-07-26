Don’t tell Arminta Dantzler Fretwell Cahill-Davis she’s 90.

She knows her age, but has the spunk of a high school champion basketball player – and that’s because she was one over 70 years ago in the agricultural community of Providence. It’s located in eastern Orangeburg County, a few miles west of Holly Hill.

“I’m glad to be coming back to a place where people won’t ask me, ‘Where are you from?’” she said with a laugh.

Cahill-Davis taught school for 26 years in Leesburg, Florida, but before that she taught one year in Ware Shoals and three years in Atlanta, Georgia.

“Every time you start talking, they want to know, ‘Where are you from?’” she said.

“And I never knew how to really respond to that and I would just be simple but truthful with them. I said, ‘I’m from South Carolina and that’s the accent you hear,’” she said.

Growing up, Cahill-Davis said, “It was pretty simple. I loved school. I loved basketball and always was a good player in that.”

Cahill-Davis lives in Mt. Dora, Florida now, but wanted to visit her beloved Providence community for a final time.

The recent trip to her hometown was possible by having her son drive her to Brunswick, Georgia a couple of weeks ago. There, her cousin from Providence, Dr. Michael P. Bull, picked her up and brought her to Providence for a few nights so she could reflect on her years of growing up in the community, visit a few lifelong friends and play as guest pianist at her longtime family church, the historic Providence United Methodist Church.

During her recent visit, Cahill-Davis served as guest pianist at the church – just one last time.

Cahill-Davis was the middle of three children born to the late Lawton Dantzler and Lurine Bull Dantzler.

Cahill-Davis’ father died age 39. She was only 10.

Her parents ran the Dantzler store, which was an old country store on S.C. Highway 176, walking distance from Providence United Methodist Church.

After her father died, her mother ran the store and the family farm.

Her late Uncle Robbie and Aunt Bessie Bull stepped in to help the family immeasurably.

“It was hard. We didn’t have a lot of money. We were poor,” she said.

“But Aunt Bessie and Uncle Robbie, Michael’s grandparents, were so good to us and just sort of took over and became our parents when Dad died and helped Mama so much,” she said. “I’ll never forget that.”

Within a couple of years after her father’s death, the 5-foot student discovered she had a knack for basketball.

“I had it in my bones and I was just always fast and wanting to do everything in a hurry, and I was aggressive with everything. That was just my personality,” Cahill-Davis said

“I loved to play!” she added.

Grades one through 12 were in the same building when Cahill-Davis was a student of the Providence school.

In sixth grade, she said, “My friend Dorothy (Shuler) Dantzler, she and I would go in that gym and I remember if we could get our hands on a basketball, we were going to back in the dressing room and we would bounce it to each other.”

“I just loved the feel of that ball and I wanted to slap it with my hand,” she said, clapping her hand one time, making the sound of her hand slapping a basketball.

“If I take it out and slap it with my hands, that meant you better start moving,” she said.

During her freshman year, 1948, the Providence Purple Hurricane girls’ basketball team won the Eastern Carolina Tournament held in Timmonsville – “which was the biggest tournament in the state of South Carolina,” she said.

Cahill-Davis said the girls’ basketball team lost in the state championship, and their coach, the late Fred Crawford, was disappointed.

“We had such a good team and we knew we were good and somehow or another were just weren’t playing good that night or something,” Cahill-Davis said.

“Mr. Crawford called us into the office one day and said, ‘We have a chance to go to Timmonsville to play in the Eastern Carolina Tournament. The tournament has already started, but we can get in,’” she said.

“And, man, all of us said, ‘Yeah! We wanna go!’” she said.

The tournament lasted two weeks.

In one of the games Cahill-Davis played, she went to the scorekeepers and asked, “How many points did I shoot in that game?”

“28,” the scorekeeper said.

“I said, ’28, that’s all?’” she replied.

“And they looked at me funny because I’d shot two other goals that didn’t count because the whistle blew, so I actually shot 33 points in that game and that was a lot for somebody short like me, but that was the most I ever shot” in one game, she said. She noted she averaged about 20 points per game.

The final game of the tournament was between Providence and Lynchburg High School.

In a free-throw contest, Cahill-Davis made six of 10 shots, but a Lynchburg player made 10 of 10.

“And the way it came up at the end of that game, my guard had fouled me and everybody hollered, ‘Arminta, please make it!’ And I got to the foul-shot line and I shot and made it,” she said.

That put the Purple Hurricanes up by a one-point lead over Lynchburg.

The clock was running out. There were seconds left in the game.

“When the buzzer went off for the game, we thought we’d won and we were hollering and everybody was carrying on,” she said.

But one of her teammates, Peggy Hutto, approached the team’s coach and said, “Mr. Crawford, the game is not over because I just fouled.”

Cahill-Davis said the same Lynchburg player, the one who’d scored 10 out of 10 shots in the free-throw contest, had to go to the foul-shot line.

“We knew she was going to make. But she shot and missed it and that gave us the win,” she said.

The Lady Purple Hurricane players were given small golden basketballs that night. The Lynchburg team received small silver basketballs.

“I’m telling you, that was the greatest thing and we got home that night around 2 o’clock in the morning on the bus,” she said.

When she walked in the door of her house, her mother had already gone to bed.

She said to mother, “’We WON THE TOURNAMENT!’ And I showed her the golden basketballs we’d gotten.”

“I sure wish Mama could’ve seen that game, but you know, back then, how is she going to get to Lynchburg?” she said.

“I can remember that as if it were yesterday,” Cahill-Davis said.

That wasn’t the only basketball rivalry, though.

There was another one and just miles up the road: the Holly Hill High School Bantams.

“Well, they sort of considered themselves a ‘city school’ and we were ‘country folks,’” Cahill-Davis said.

“And they would send word up to Providence at the beginning of the basketball season, ‘We’ve got somebody up here that beat that tiny, little Dantzler,’” she said.

“But they couldn’t beat us. By the time my guard would jump up in the air, I had already bounced the ball and made a goal before she even hit the floor,” she added.

“They knew how fast I was. I was aggressive,” she said, noting, “We didn’t have any cheerleaders because all of the girls played basketball.”

After graduating from Providence and being the recipient of the Byrnes Scholarship, Cahill-Davis went to Winthrop College, now called Winthrop University.

She expressed heartfelt appreciation to the late Leotine Bair, a math teacher at Providence, for nominating her for the Byrnes Scholarship.

Cahill-Davis played recreational basketball at Winthrop, but the college didn’t have a basketball team.

As the years went on, Cahill-Davis began her teaching career and had two children with one of her four husbands.

“People laugh about that and I tell them, ‘I’m trying to catch up with Elizabeth Taylor,’” she said, comparing herself to the late actress who’d been married eight times.

When Cahill-Davis was 85, her third husband died after battling cancer.

She said she wasn’t interested in another marriage, but some of her friends thought otherwise.

“Some of my friends said, ‘Arminta, you look good for your age and you don’t act old. Why don’t you just go on some of these internets and try to find you another companion,’” she said.

“Oh, I don’t think so,” she told them. “I don’t know how to even mess with that computer and how to do all of that.”

Her friends had a ready answer: “We know how and we’ll help you.”

She agreed to let them help her and she learned how to use Match.com.

She thought the search for a companion on a dating website would be something she could do for fun, but nothing serious, she said.

But a Match.com user named Drew Davis caught her eye.

He was 13 years her junior and lived in Massachusetts.

His online photo showed him on a boat.

“He had long hair and a beard and that was the picture he sent. I couldn’t believe it,” she said.

She told herself, “Well, I’m going to just try this.”

She wrote a note to Davis, saying something that went like, “If you want to meet me, you better get your hair cut and shave your face and get some clean, stylish-looking clothes on. Clean yourself up and maybe you might be able to meet a young, classy woman like me.”

“And I was just playing. I wasn’t serious about this at all. I was just playing and I figured, ‘Well, he’s never to going to answer that,’” she said.

But Davis answered her.

“You have every right to tell your partner how you want him to look,” he said to her.

Cahill-Davis liked that answer.

They corresponded through the dating website for a week when he said, “Let’s get off of this Match.com and I’ll call you from my house.”

For two months, the pair talked for two hours each night on the phone.

“And I loved his voice. I fell in love with his voice. And he was a ladies’ man, really, in personality, and I liked that. They don’t always make the best husbands, but that’s what the women like,” she said.

He told her he was coming to Florida and had already rented a villa in Florida’s largest community for senior living, The Villages, which was about 20 miles from where Cahill-Davis was living at the time.

He’d sold his house and decided to move to Florida, she said.

It wasn’t long before Cahill-Davis was accompanying her newly found companion on a search for a house and then shopping for furniture to put in it.

“So, every day, I was going somewhere with him,” she said.

He’d also given her a nickname, “Feisty.”

A year went by. She’d helped Davis choose furniture for his home and they’d spent lots of time together.

“We were so compatible together, so I said, ‘Well, Drew, why don’t we just get married right here in this house, because it’s been our whole courtship,’” she said.

He thought it was a good idea too.

“I told him there were two things he was going to have to do if he was going to marry me. One was, he had to go to church with me. The other, he had to take me to the basketball games at Leesburg High School,” she said.

He told her, “Of course I will.”

She said he was faithful at keeping his word.

They were married for two years and eight months before he passed away due to cancer, she said.

Cahill-Davis continues to love watching basketball games in addition to singing and playing the piano.

It was in Providence where she learned to play basketball and play the piano.

She wanted to do it all, just one last time. And she did.