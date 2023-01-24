'When we read, we learn'; SCSU’s 1890 program gives out books

The South Carolina State University 1890 Research & Extension Program kicked off the new year with a statewide literacy tour.

It began with a stop at Brookdale Elementary School on Tuesday morning.

The 1890 Program received a book grant from the Molina Foundation that provided for more than 30,000 books with a value of more than $330,000.

The Long Beach, California-based foundation is a national nonprofit organization focused on reducing disparities in access to education and health.

The foundation's 2023 Book Buddies program donates books to support the programs and services of community organizations and nonprofit agencies nationwide. The literacy program is designed to provide free educational resources to help children, parents and caregivers create environments where literacy is promoted.

The grant was awarded to the S.C. State 1890 4-H Youth Development Program, with the books covering a range of ages and themes.

Brookdale Elementary students ranging from pre-K through fifth grade were happy to receive their books, which will be distributed statewide as part of the literacy tour being held in January.

“Books can take you places where only you can go. It expands your imagination. We are pleased to provide Brookdale Eagles the story books based from ‘Aladdin.’ So please take home the books today and begin reading. Read to your parents, your guardians, your brothers, your sisters, even your dog or cat," said Leroy Jones Jr., the 4-H youth development agent for the Midlands Region of the 1890 program.

Jones touted the 1890 program's partnership with Molina.

“As a part of our partnership with them, we are donating the books to schools, organizations and families across the state. Because we care about improving access to educational and health resources to the families in our communities, we are giving all the books away. ... To become better, strong readers, you need to read at least about 20 minutes a day,” he said.

Brookdale Assistant Principal Tonya Ramey said, “We are so thrilled to be part of this initiative. ... We all know how important reading is. We really encourage reading here at Brookdale. We know we have some of the smartest students in the state of South Carolina, and we are smart because we read.”

“When we read, we learn. So you all are helping us to become even smarter students here at Brookdale. So thank you so much again, and we appreciate you,” she said, referring to the university and its partnership with Molina.

Fifth-grader Wesley Jamison, 10, said he was excited about receiving his book.

“I like how the first part of a story starts off, and it really gets you into the book more. Then after you start reading the book, you're like, ‘Oh, this thing is great! This thing is cool!’” Jamison said.

Ramey hopes that excitement for reading is instilled in all of the students.

“I hope that it would increase our students' enthusiasm for reading. They love to read, and the more books they receive, the more they want to read. So we encourage them to read everything you can. ... It's just so important for them to have books in their hands that they own,” she said.

Dr. Mary Williams, Brookdale's literacy coach, said, “What we know is that the more exposure that students have at an early age, the better their chances are at becoming successful readers simply because they have a foundation.

“The earlier the foundation is given, the better the chances of them becoming a successful reader.”

Brookdale librarian Kenya Dantzler said many students may not have a book at home to read, making the donation of the books even more meaningful.

“It's always awesome for them to have their own thing to read, but I tell them to read anything: the back of a cereal box, toothpaste, anything just as long as you're reading. If you're reading, you're always expanding your horizons, you're learning new things,” Dantzler said.

The librarian continued, “It's always good to read because it builds comprehension skills. That way, if you pay attention, reading will help you to learn what to believe and what not to believe, and it also makes them curious to find out things.”

Promoting youth literacy is one of the 1890 program's strategic priorities.

Jones said literacy promotion is a worthwhile endeavor.

“Literacy is very important in our community and everywhere. You have to read everything. In everything that you do, you must read everything from a sign to a cookbook. ... So reading is a very important thing that we have to try to instill,” Jones said.