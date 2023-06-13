The Times and Democrat will be running the Best of What's Cooking? from columnist Teresa Hatchell. This column ran originally on June 16, 2010.

This time of year, vegetable bins are overflowing. In early summer, squash and cucumbers seem to bear quite well in this part of the country, if plants receive adequate water.

Every time someone gives me cucumbers, squash, corn or tomatoes, it stirs memories of the years we overplanted our garden when I was growing up. We often had more fresh vegetables than we knew what to do with. We gave some away to neighbors, and we ate them for lunch and dinner - plates filled with fresh, ripe tomato slices; bowls brimming with cucumber slices dashed with vinegar, salt and pepper. We peeled and ate cucumbers as snacks because we loved them and they were plentiful. But we sometimes grew weary of eating the same thing day after day, so we came up with recipes in which to use our bounty.

The following recipes will allow you to enjoy cucumbers in new and tasty ways. Feel free to add herbs and spices.

Easy vegetable salad

1/2 head lettuce or 2 cups your favorite salad greens

2 medium tomatoes, peeled and cubed

2 small cucumbers, peeled and cubed

1 can tiny green peas, drained well

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt and pepper, to taste

Tear lettuce or salad greens into bite-sized pieces. Put pieces into a large bowl, and toss with other vegetables, olive oil, and salt and pepper.

Serve as-is or with cucumber sauce (see recipe below).

Cucumber sauce

1 large cucumber

1 teaspoon minced onion

1 cup low-fat sour cream

1 tablespoon vinegar

1/8 teaspoon pepper

Small dash of cayenne pepper

Peel the cucumber, and slice it in quarters lengthwise. Use a sharp knife to cut the thin strip of seeds from each quarter. Discard the seeds. Chop the cucumber very fine. Put the cucumber and minced onion into a medium bowl, and stir in 1 cup low-fat sour cream. Add vinegar, pepper and cayenne pepper. Stir well.

Serve this sauce as a salad dressing or as a dip on a tray of raw vegetables.

Unusual vegetable salad

1 cup diced cucumber, peeled and seeded

3-ounce package lime gelatin

1/4 cup hot water

1/2 cup cold water

1 tablespoon vinegar

Salt and pepper, to taste

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 cup carrots, finely shredded

1 cup cabbage, finely shredded

1 tablespoon onion, finely chopped

Select a one-quart mold in which to chill the salad. Peel one large cucumber, and slice it in quarters lengthwise. Use a sharp knife to cut the thin strip of seeds from each quarter. Discard the seeds, dice the cucumber and set aside.

In a large glass bowl, dissolve gelatin in hot water. Add cold water, vinegar, salt and pepper, and stir well. Add mayonnaise, and use an electric mixer on slow speed to beat the mixture until well-combined. Pour this into a shallow dish, and freeze it for 20 minutes. The mixture won't be completely firm. Pour it back into the bowl, and beat again until fluffy. Stir in cucumbers, carrots, cabbage and onion bits, and pour into the one-quart mold. Chill.

This recipe makes six servings.

Marinated bean and cucumber salad

2 large cucumbers

1-pound can whole green beans, drained

1-pound can red kidney beans

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup green pepper, finely chopped

1/4 cup red onion, finely chopped

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/2 cup balsamic vinegar

Salt and pepper, to taste

Peel both cucumbers, and slice them in quarters lengthwise. Use a sharp knife to cut the thin strip of seeds from each quarter. Discard the seeds, and dice the cucumber into a large salad bowl. Add both cans of drained beans, sugar, green pepper, onion, oil, vinegar, salt and pepper, and toss until well-combined. Cover and chill. Drain the extra liquid from the salad before serving.

This recipe makes eight servings.