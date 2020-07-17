'What's best for the children': T&D Region parents want schools to provide options

As area school districts iron out their back-to-school plans, parents and those concerned about public education are not comfortable sending their children back to the classroom.
They say districts should provide parents options on virtual and in-person instruction.
Santee resident Jill Tager has two children -- one at Edisto Middle School and one at Edisto High School.
"It breaks my heart my rising senior and my first-year middle-schooler won’t have the typical school year," Tager said. "But at the same time, I’m not willing to risk their health."
"I think the number of parents wanting virtual schooling will make it easier for the schools to have in-class days," she said. "Regardless of virtual or in-school learning, teachers need to have their jobs and do their job at the same time."
"I’ve had mixed emotions about this virus the entire time," Tager said. "But one thing I am sure of is that I will not send my children into overcrowded schools in a pandemic."
But while Tager is not comfortable sending her children to school, she believes the district should provide parents a choice.
"I think teachers should be accountable for their jobs as teachers," Tager said. "I think most parents would agree that the packets last year was a bit of a hassle."
Tager said teachers should be present for those students whose parents want them to receive in-classroom instruction.
"Teach on Zoom each subject having a time line for the virtual students," she said. "If you know your child is struggling with a subject, log them into the Zoom for that time."
"All work should be able to be accessible online," she said.
The Orangeburg County School District expects to have recommendations for back-to-school plans July 30.
Tager thinks the district's plans to release information on July 30 "is absolutely too late for parents if children are required to start in August."
"Wow!," said Rebecca Agic, Cordova resident and mother of an Edisto High School senior, when told about the district's plan to announce July 30. "I don't like that it is that late, especially when we are supposed to go back in August. I don't think that is fair on the parents buying school supplies."
Agic said she believes parents should have a choice in what they want for their children.
"Mine can adapt to virtual or in-classroom, but these other kids who need to be in class but can't learn by e-learning, what about them?" Agic said. "It should be a choice for those kids. Let's not leave them out."
Agic said she will let your son decide what he wants to do.
"He is taking psychology this year and he thinks he might need to be in class for that, but everything else he can take virtually," she said.
Agic said she is concerned about him because he has asthma and a heart condition, but she said, "He is in God's hands."
"I cannot keep him in a bubble and I know he wants to go back to school and be around his friends," Agic said.
Calhoun County Public Schools is planning to reopen using a virtual model with the possibility of moving later to an in-person/virtual model.
The district will also allow parents to teach their kids virtually all year long.
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster has called for school districts to give parents a choice for virtual and in-classroom learning and recommended a Sept. 8 return date for in-classroom instruction.
Rebecca Evans has two children in Calhoun County schools. One will be entering the 12th grade and another the eighth.
"My 12th-grader has chosen to do the e-learning with the high school, which means he will do all classes online and not attend the school," Evans said. "He is supposed to attend middle college and didn't want to lose that opportunity by withdrawing."
Evans' eighth-grader has chosen to withdraw from school.
"He does not desire to be mandated to wear a mask or be stuck in the building all day long," Evans said. "I have spoken with the Sandy Run principal and explained to her his concerns and the reasons why he will not be enrolled."
Evans said their internet provider offers spotty service.
"Having two children trying to use the service is not feasible when the provider cannot provide what we pay for," she said. "My eighth-grader will be doing home school."
Mia Johnson said as a concerned adult, she "wants what’s best for the children."
"I know a lot of children really need and prefer one-on-one learning in the classroom," Johnson said. "Virtual learning is not best because the children are not paying attention to the lessons because they know they can get the answers off the internet."
"I feel the district should have both virtual and in-class learning, but make it an option for the parents," she said. "If a parent feels it’s too dangerous for their child to attend school, they can do virtual learning. If a parent is okay with the in-class learning and knows their child needs that face-to-face learning with the teacher, their child can go to school."
Both Bamberg School District 1 and Bamberg School District 2 have not finalized back-to-school plans as of July 16.
The South Carolina Independent Schools Association says it will leave it up to each of its 125 schools to make decisions on reopening plans but says member schools in The T&D Region such as Andrew Jackson Academy, Calhoun Academy, Holly Hill Academy, Orangeburg Preparatory Schools and Westfield Academy are planning to open on time in a traditional or blended instructional model.
