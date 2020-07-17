'What's best for the children': T&D Region parents want schools to provide options

Evans' eighth-grader has chosen to withdraw from school.

"He does not desire to be mandated to wear a mask or be stuck in the building all day long," Evans said. "I have spoken with the Sandy Run principal and explained to her his concerns and the reasons why he will not be enrolled."

Evans said their internet provider offers spotty service.

"Having two children trying to use the service is not feasible when the provider cannot provide what we pay for," she said. "My eighth-grader will be doing home school."

Mia Johnson said as a concerned adult, she "wants what’s best for the children."

"I know a lot of children really need and prefer one-on-one learning in the classroom," Johnson said. "Virtual learning is not best because the children are not paying attention to the lessons because they know they can get the answers off the internet."

"I feel the district should have both virtual and in-class learning, but make it an option for the parents," she said. "If a parent feels it’s too dangerous for their child to attend school, they can do virtual learning. If a parent is okay with the in-class learning and knows their child needs that face-to-face learning with the teacher, their child can go to school."