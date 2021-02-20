'What are those pipes for?' SRS sheds light on its history of steam generation

Among the five biomass plants at SRS, the first was built in 2008 in an area of the 310-square-mile site near the Savannah River National Laboratory and several administrative facilities. That biomass plant replaced one of the original coal-fired steam plants built at SRS.

SRNS is responsible for the maintenance and operation of one of the five plants. The rest are operated by DOE contractor Ameresco Federal Solutions.

The largest biomass plant at SRS uses a portion of the steam produced to propel a turbine, which can generate up to 20 megawatts of electricity, meeting approximately 30 percent of the site’s electrical needs. The electricity generated by the plant reduces the amount of power SRNS is required to purchase from an offsite utility.

That plant exports an average of 50,000 pounds of steam per hour — enough to generate heat for 1,350 2,000-square-foot homes for a day.

To ensure a continuous supply of water for steam production, approximately 800 gallons of water per minute are delivered to Ameresco’s primary facility from the Savannah River.

“Some things last the test of time,” Ellsworth said. “The SRS steam generation and distribution system is certainly one of them.”