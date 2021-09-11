'We've got to get out of here': Survivor shares story of narrow escape from World Trade Center

She kept her faith. "In case you think you're in a situation you cannot get out of, with God, you can," she said.

Barker emphasized to her audience of children that the adults followed the instructions they learned during the fire drills they practiced as children.

"They could save your life," she said. "We did what we had to do. No stopping, no looking and no talking. Everybody was very orderly. Everybody was helping everybody else. We would let all of the injured people" pass ahead of them.

"We first saw the firemen on the 24th floor," she said. "They were exhausted" but determined to keep climbing.

"When we reached the ground floor, we thought we were OK. Everybody was hugging and kissing each other," Barker said. They were within sight of the main entrance, but still inside the building.

"Then Building Two fell. And when it did, it caused an explosion in my building. This big cloud of smoke came at us like it was chasing us. Then there was another explosion.

"I was blown one place and my boss was blown another," said Barker, who was blown out of her shoes and was injured. "I prayed real hard. I thought I had died. I really did.”