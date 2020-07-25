'We've got to connect rural America': COVID-19 has highlighted need for improved internet access in T&D Region

"Our children in rural communities are not getting an adequate education because they are not connected to the internet," Clyburn said. "You have to have to have telehealth and you have to have online learning. We've got to connect rural America to the rest of this country."

"How many school children have not been able to meet qualifications that are required to move on the next grade all because of this pandemic," Clyburn said. "We call the internet the information highway. The information highway to me is just as important to those kids as having paved highways. ... This is infrastructure."

Clyburn also supported, through the Heroes Act, directing the FCC to accelerate the deployment of funds to bidders who commit to building new high-speed broadband networks.

An estimated $350 million through the FCC's Rural Digital Opportunity Fund will be available for South Carolina providers to build new broadband infrastructure.

This includes Tri-County Electric Cooperative.

