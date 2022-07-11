Wet field postpones playoff opener for Post 4

Orangeburg Post 4 postponed Monday's playoff opener with Chesterfield Post 74 due to unplayable field conditions.

Post 4 was scheduled to host the first game of a best-of-three series Monday, but that has been rescheduled to Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Mirmow Field in Orangeburg.

The two teams would meet Wednesday in Chesterfield and Thursday back in Orangeburg if necessary.

Orangeburg finished second in League I earning home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs. They will face Chesterfield (4-7), who finished third overall in League III.

Chesterfield defeated out-of-state teams from West Virginia and North Carolina along with getting two wins against league opponent Dalzell-Shaw.