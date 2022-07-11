 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wet field postpones playoff opener for Post 4

SUN mirmow field

Mirmow Field was built in 1948. The layout echoes the playing days back in the 1940s. Among the odd features that Mirmow offers are the flagpole and two light poles that can be found in the field of play.

 T&D FILES

Orangeburg Post 4 postponed Monday's playoff opener with Chesterfield Post 74 due to unplayable field conditions.

Post 4 was scheduled to host the first game of a best-of-three series Monday, but that has been rescheduled to Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Mirmow Field in Orangeburg.

The two teams would meet Wednesday in Chesterfield and Thursday back in Orangeburg if necessary.

Orangeburg finished second in League I earning home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs. They will face Chesterfield (4-7), who finished third overall in League III.

Chesterfield defeated out-of-state teams from West Virginia and North Carolina along with getting two wins against league opponent Dalzell-Shaw.

