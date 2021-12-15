Westinghouse expanding operations in Richland County

COLUMBIA – Westinghouse, a leading global supplier of safe and innovative nuclear technology, on Wednesday announced plans to support and grow operations in Richland County. The company is investing $131 million into the project.

Operating in South Carolina since 1969, the Westinghouse Columbia Fuel Fabrication Facility (CFFF) in Hopkins houses fuel manufacturing, product engineering, testing laboratories and fuel marketing and contract administration. Approximately 10% of U.S. electricity comes from nuclear fuel manufactured at CFFF.

Westinghouse’s commitment includes upgrades to equipment and procedures, increasing the company’s capacity and future growth. It will also enhance the facility’s pollution prevention systems and controls. This investment helps expand automation and digitalization, which will improve inspection capabilities and product quality.

The project is expected to be completed by January 2026. Individuals interested in joining the Westinghouse team should visit the company’s careers webpage at https://www.westinghousenuclear.com/careers

“We believe this investment is a critical element of our long-term growth and risk reduction strategy to better serve and protect our customers, community and employees. We are very grateful for the continued support of Richland County and the state of South Carolina in this effort and throughout our 52-year history in the region," Westinghouse VP of Columbia Fuel Operations Michael Annacone said.

“South Carolina continues to show that we truly are the place to do business, and this $131 million investment is a further testament to that. We’ve worked hard to provide in-state businesses with a highly-trained workforce that meets their demands, and because of that, we are finding success," Gov. Henry McMaster said.

