Western Orangeburg County mayors unite for food giveaway Tuesday

A community food distribution sponsored by Save the Children and involving mayors from around The T&D Region will be held Tuesday.

The event begins at noon Nov. 24 in a drive-through format at the Giant Flea Market, 5680 Neeses Highway, Neeses.

Mayor Julius Jones of North, Mayor Ed Furtick of Springfield, Mayor Tracie Clemons of Norway, Mayor Bobby Gordon of Livingston, Mayor Kenneth Gleaton of Neeses and Mayor Sam Anthony of Livingston are involved. Clemons is hosting the giveaway.

Two boxes of food per family will be available. Social distancing and face masks are required. Stay in your car and then get out and open your trunk when it is your turn in line. This will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, contact Clemons at 803-653-0110 or email her at mayorclemons@gmail.com

