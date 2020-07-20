You are the owner of this article.
Western industrial park work designed to draw business; Orangeburg County adding concrete pad
Western Orangeburg County Industrial Park

Western Orangeburg County Industrial Park

Orangeburg County is continuing to develop the Western Orangeburg County Industrial Park near Neeses to prepare it for industrial prospects.

NEESES -- Twelve years ago, Orangeburg County officials unveiled plans to develop an industrial park in the western part of the county.

A 230-acre former sorghum farm located northwest of Neeses and adjacent to S.C. 389 and U.S. 321 was chosen from among 10 sites. It was picked because of its frontage to S.C. 389, its rail access and the heavy car and truck traffic that uses the route from Charleston to Atlanta.

Eight years ago, the county’s Department of Public Works cleared land for roads at the property. The road work was paid for with money from the county’s capital projects sales tax.

Earlier this month, Orangeburg County took another step forward in its development of the Western Orangeburg County Industrial Park. Orangeburg County Council gave Wiley Easton Construction the go-ahead to build a concrete pad at the site to help entice investment.

"It is more speculative in nature," Orangeburg County Development Commission Executive Director Gregg Robinson said. "We are getting the park ready for a tenant."

Robinson said there is no specific tenant in mind.

“When we do have a prospect that looks at the site, these are the things they ask: Is there a pad? Is there a building? Is the infrastructure in place?" Robinson said. "Time is everything. This is reducing the time for someone to be able to go vertical as quickly as possible."

The pad will be the first constructed at the park. It will be able to serve a 75,000-square-feet building and can be doubled in size, if need be.

Work will begin later this third quarter with the pad to be complete within six months, Robinson said.

He said the pad will provide a tenant with access to the CSX rail line as well as a water tank. It would also provide other opportunities for companies that may not need rail.

Joey Williamson, who represents Western Orangeburg County on the OCDC board, said the pad will help shave off at least six months of time for any prospect wanting to locate in Orangeburg County because all the necessary environmental permitting will have been done.

"When a prospect invests money, they want to see how quickly they can invest that money and turn around and start making money," Williamson said. "The more time you can shave off the timeline, the more attractive it will be."

Williamson said the site was specifically chosen due to its having a septic tank permit and rail spur access.

"A prospect just won't go to a place that does not have any improvements," Williamson said.

The industrial park is served by Aiken Electric and Dominion Energy for electric, Dominion for gas, and Silver Springs Water Authority for water.

Approximately $4 million was set aside for infrastructure at the park in the third phase of the 1 percent capital projects sales tax and a combined $1 million was set aside for the project in the previous rounds of the special tax.

About $1.7 million will be set aside for the project in the fourth phase of the capital projects sales tax.

Orangeburg County industrial parks

• DP World Americas (JAFZA) – 1,324 available acres. The park is South Carolina Certified, meaning it has met industrial certification criteria including developability and utility standards to minimize development risks.

The park is located on U.S. 301 near Santee. The park has water, wastewater, electricity, gas, telecommunications and CSX rail access.

• Matthews Industrial Park – 542 available acres. The park is South Carolina Certified. It is located at U.S. 301 and U.S. 176 and has water, wastewater, electricity, gas and telecommunications.

• Orangeburg County/City Industrial Park – 250 available acres. The park is South Carolina Certified. It is located on U.S. 301 near Interstate 26. The park has water, wastewater, electricity, gas and telecommunications.

• Carolina Regional Industrial Park – 36 available acres. The park is located off of U.S. 601 near Interstate 26 (Exit 145A). The park has water, wastewater, gas, electricity and telecommunications.

• International Commerce Park – 93 available acres. The park is located on the Interstate 26 frontage road near Exit 145. The park has water, wastewater, gas, electricity and telecommunications.

• Orangeburg County Industrial Park – 24 available acres. The park is located off U.S. 21 (Rowesville Road), south of Orangeburg. The park has water, wastewater, gas, electricity, telecommunications and Norfolk Southern rail access.

• Western Orangeburg County Industrial park – 122 available acres. The park is located on Ninety Six Road (S.C. 389) in Neeses. The park has water, gas, electricity, telecommunications and CSX rail access.

• Tri-County Global Industrial Site – 300 available acres. The park is South Carolina Certified. The park is located near the U.S. Highway 601 and Interstate 26 interchange. Water, gas and sewer for the property are currently under construction with anticipated completion in the late summer or early fall.

The property does have electricity and is served by Norfolk Southern rail access.

Source: Orangeburg County Development Commission website

