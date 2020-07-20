Western industrial park work designed to draw business; Orangeburg County adding concrete pad

NEESES -- Twelve years ago, Orangeburg County officials unveiled plans to develop an industrial park in the western part of the county.
A 230-acre former sorghum farm located northwest of Neeses and adjacent to S.C. 389 and U.S. 321 was chosen from among 10 sites. It was picked because of its frontage to S.C. 389, its rail access and the heavy car and truck traffic that uses the route from Charleston to Atlanta.
Eight years ago, the county’s Department of Public Works cleared land for roads at the property. The road work was paid for with money from the county’s capital projects sales tax.
Earlier this month, Orangeburg County took another step forward in its development of the Western Orangeburg County Industrial Park. Orangeburg County Council gave Wiley Easton Construction the go-ahead to build a concrete pad at the site to help entice investment.
"It is more speculative in nature," Orangeburg County Development Commission Executive Director Gregg Robinson said. "We are getting the park ready for a tenant."
Robinson said there is no specific tenant in mind.
“When we do have a prospect that looks at the site, these are the things they ask: Is there a pad? Is there a building? Is the infrastructure in place?" Robinson said. "Time is everything. This is reducing the time for someone to be able to go vertical as quickly as possible."
The pad will be the first constructed at the park. It will be able to serve a 75,000-square-feet building and can be doubled in size, if need be.
Work will begin later this third quarter with the pad to be complete within six months, Robinson said.
He said the pad will provide a tenant with access to the CSX rail line as well as a water tank. It would also provide other opportunities for companies that may not need rail.
Joey Williamson, who represents Western Orangeburg County on the OCDC board, said the pad will help shave off at least six months of time for any prospect wanting to locate in Orangeburg County because all the necessary environmental permitting will have been done.
"When a prospect invests money, they want to see how quickly they can invest that money and turn around and start making money," Williamson said. "The more time you can shave off the timeline, the more attractive it will be."
Williamson said the site was specifically chosen due to its having a septic tank permit and rail spur access.
"A prospect just won't go to a place that does not have any improvements," Williamson said.
The industrial park is served by Aiken Electric and Dominion Energy for electric, Dominion for gas, and Silver Springs Water Authority for water.
Approximately $4 million was set aside for infrastructure at the park in the third phase of the 1 percent capital projects sales tax and a combined $1 million was set aside for the project in the previous rounds of the special tax.
About $1.7 million will be set aside for the project in the fourth phase of the capital projects sales tax.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.