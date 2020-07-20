Western industrial park work designed to draw business; Orangeburg County adding concrete pad

The pad will be the first constructed at the park. It will be able to serve a 75,000-square-feet building and can be doubled in size, if need be.

Work will begin later this third quarter with the pad to be complete within six months, Robinson said.

He said the pad will provide a tenant with access to the CSX rail line as well as a water tank. It would also provide other opportunities for companies that may not need rail.

Joey Williamson, who represents Western Orangeburg County on the OCDC board, said the pad will help shave off at least six months of time for any prospect wanting to locate in Orangeburg County because all the necessary environmental permitting will have been done.

"When a prospect invests money, they want to see how quickly they can invest that money and turn around and start making money," Williamson said. "The more time you can shave off the timeline, the more attractive it will be."

Williamson said the site was specifically chosen due to its having a septic tank permit and rail spur access.

"A prospect just won't go to a place that does not have any improvements," Williamson said.