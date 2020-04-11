'We're depending on God': Orangeburg woman details family's fight with coronavirus

“I asked that she do that for me. She said, 'Ms. Rivers, his eyes popped open.' I said, 'Praise the Lord.’ I just wanted to get that in his spirit,” she said.

She said hospital officials called and informed her on April 1 that she had the coronavirus. She found out about her husband's positive test the following day.

“Then I had to do isolation. ... Now the family and I are quarantining until the 13th. I was out of quarantine on the 11th, but some of them had to do until the 13th. I had to give them names. They had to get in touch with everybody I had been around. They had to talk to them.

“We walk around the house, but we still sanitize. We are still not on top of each other. We go take the kids outside to run around and play, and we sit in the yard distances away and talk and just enjoy God's world,” Rivers said.

She still is not sure how she and her husband even caught the virus.

“We're out here enjoying this beautiful air, but we don't know where it's coming from. So all we’ve got to do is have faith and know God is going to protect us either way. He's already brought us this far. That's where we're at,” she said.