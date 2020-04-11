'We're depending on God': Orangeburg woman details family's fight with coronavirus

Carrie Rivers and her husband, Eddie, are both cancer survivors who know a thing or two about overcoming adversity. Their faith has been tested again as they face a new battle with the coronavirus.
The 65-year-old said she and her husband, 70, began feeling bad in March, but didn’t know exactly why.
"We really don't know when or where, but both of us were feeling kind of poorly. This time of year, sinus problems are terrible on everyone. I'm usually in and out the doctor's with sore throat, sinus drainage and this, that and the other, but I was never a person for a fever. One day I had a massive fever, and my husband was walking around with chills back and forth,” she said.
The couple did not immediately think it could be anything that would eventually land Eddie at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.
“Neither of us thought anything about it because that's just the way we are this time of year. I'm one of those strong-willed people. I've been through so much to where things just really don't get me down,” she said.
Eddie, however, kept getting chills and experiencing fever on March 25.
“We never had the cough, per say, and all that, but just mostly the chills, the fever and the little headache. That was that Wednesday. I said, 'Eddie do you want to go to the doctor?' He said, 'No, I'll just wait 'til Monday and go to the doctor.' I said, 'OK,’” Rivers said.
It was when her husband did not go to his part-time job on the following Thursday and Friday that she knew that something was seriously wrong.
“That’s just something my husband does not do. I said, 'Well, I know he's not feeling well now,’” Rivers said. She asked her husband on the following Saturday what he wanted to do.
Eddie opted to wait until Monday to visit the doctor, but that option was soon off the table.
“My daughter has a friend that's a nurse. She let her call me and she asked, 'What are the symptoms you’ve got?' And we told her about the fever and the headache and the not feeling well. She said, 'Get out, go now,’” Rivers said.
The couple went to the hospital on March 28 and underwent a battery of tests, including one for strep throat.
“They took us right on in and worked with us. Everything was fine except for my potassium. Everything came back negative as far as any kind of other diseases or whatever. Eddie had a little touch of pneumonia. So they put him in the hospital for the pneumonia and let me go home,” Rivers said.
She and her husband did not know at the time that they would eventually test positive for COVID-19, the coronavirus.
“As of then, I did not know that I was positive. They let me go home and quarantine with the mask and my family with the masks and everything because nobody knew yet,” said Rivers, who resides in her home with her granddaughter and two great-grandchildren.
She would later receive a late-night call that Eddie had been put in the intensive care unit because he couldn’t breathe.
“He could not at all catch his breath. I said, 'OK.' So the next day I called them back and they said they had him on the ventilator and sedated and were feeding and giving him his medicine through a tube. Now, they had not determined that he was positive yet, he nor I,” Rivers said.
She added, “So they were treating him as if he was positive during this whole process. ... They have been treating him through the tube, giving him oxygen. He's still not able to fully breathe on his own. He's taking baby steps.
“He has decreased his dependency on the oxygen, but he's still on because every time they say they try to bring him back down a little bit, he can't take it. So they have to up the oxygen back a little bit more to help him.”
Eddie is not as heavily sedated as he once was, but he still cannot talk.
Rivers said she told one of his nurses at the hospital to make sure to tell him that his family was doing fine under the circumstances. Just knowing that has helped his spirit.
"My husband and I have been together 50 years. I have always been number one in his heart, and I know this for a fact. His family is the most important thing in his life other than God. I said, 'You tell him his family is OK and that we are fine.’
“I asked that she do that for me. She said, 'Ms. Rivers, his eyes popped open.' I said, 'Praise the Lord.’ I just wanted to get that in his spirit,” she said.
She said hospital officials called and informed her on April 1 that she had the coronavirus. She found out about her husband's positive test the following day.
“Then I had to do isolation. ... Now the family and I are quarantining until the 13th. I was out of quarantine on the 11th, but some of them had to do until the 13th. I had to give them names. They had to get in touch with everybody I had been around. They had to talk to them.
“We walk around the house, but we still sanitize. We are still not on top of each other. We go take the kids outside to run around and play, and we sit in the yard distances away and talk and just enjoy God's world,” Rivers said.
She still is not sure how she and her husband even caught the virus.
“We're out here enjoying this beautiful air, but we don't know where it's coming from. So all we’ve got to do is have faith and know God is going to protect us either way. He's already brought us this far. That's where we're at,” she said.
“We've got plenty of food. My husband and I have known for years you always keep supplies of stuff that you might need like toilet paper, paper towels and ... plenty of food in your freezer. So we're good for a good minute,” Rivers said.
Rivers said she is feeling much better.
"I'm feeling wonderful. None of us (at her residence) have any known symptoms. We're just enjoying our days. If there's a little sniffle or cough, we take a little cough syrup or something and keep moving. Other than that, we're all good,” she said.
She has at least been able to hug her 4-year-old great-granddaughter and her 10-year-old great-grandson since leaving isolation.
“We're huggers. That's what we do,” Rivers said.
Eddie remains in the hospital.
“He's still not able to talk. He's still on the ventilator. They're still giving him medicine and food through the tubes. They say he's resting comfortably and he's taking baby steps. They said his white blood cell counts are going up in baby steps. I said, 'Look, take those baby steps. If he’s got to crawl, let him do that, too,’” Rivers said.
The priority is praying for Eddie, who is currently improving, protecting the rest of her family and making sure everyone is following the necessary precautions.
“That’s our goal,” said Rivers, who said her family members who live with her have not yet been tested.
"They have not been tested because they have not shown symptoms. But because Eddie and I showed symptoms and were together, they tested both of us. But they have not been tested and have not shown any symptoms. So we're believing that all is well,’” she said.
Rivers also has a message for individuals who may not be taking social distancing seriously.
"I'd tell them, 'If you don't care about you, care about the next person.' You may be walking about carrying it and giving it to somebody. You've got mamas, aunts, uncles, all the elderly people. Don't be stupid. Think about somebody other than yourself,’ she said.
In the meantime, her faith in God is sustaining her positive spirit.
"If I could fix it, I would, but I just give it to who I know can. We're depending on God. I've got people calling me, praying for me. You just don't know how good God is until you get to your lowest to where you need him most. We've always been a faithful household and a praying household,” she said.
Rivers added, “We believe in God. We believe God heals because he's healed me from cancer twice and has healed my husband from cancer once. God has got people in our lives that are praying for us and praying for Eddie. You just never know how much people care.”
