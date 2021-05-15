Wellness event planned for June; Mental health awareness walk scheduled

Former Mrs. Orangeburg County Traci Thomas is looking forward to helping people reach their fitness goals in a holistic way with an upcoming wellness event on June 12, Global Wellness Day.

The 37-year-old has experienced the emotional highs and lows of living with bipolar disorder and spends much of her time helping others struggling with mental illness.

She prayed to God for the strength to get her own life on track and found the courage to open up to others about having a mental illness.

Thomas will hold a mental health awareness walk at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12, at the Russell Street entrance of the Edisto Memorial Gardens.

The approximately 1.2-mile walk will extend around the gardens and end up in Centennial Park, where a mini-fitness boot camp will be held and feature a fitness demonstration and motivational speaking from Thomas and others in a lineup which is being finalized.

Donations will be accepted to help support her nonprofit foundation, Bombshell Xtreme Crown Elite, or BXCE. A fitness instructor, personal trainer and wellness coach, Thomas is owner of Bombshell Extreme LLC.