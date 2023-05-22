Prayers and expressions of gratitude abounded at a farewell ceremony Friday morning for the members of the U.S. Army Reserve 414th Transportation Company as they prepared for deployment to Germany.

Family, friends and well-wishers gathered at the Fort Jackson Theater at 3319 Jackson Blvd. in Columbia for the ceremony. Approximately 159 company members were getting ready to depart for a training mission at Fort Cavazos, formerly Fort Hood, Texas. The training will be the soldiers’ last before heading to Germany.

The ceremony spotlighted the courage and resilience of the men and women of the 414th Transportation Co. as well as other area service men and women.

The unit, for example, mobilized for deployment in less than 100 days when such a process would normally take 18 to 24 months.

"Usually a unit, no matter what the size, is usually given about 12 months to mobilize and deploy. There's basically three big pieces that have to be accomplished. You got your personnel, you have your equipment readiness and you have your training. All three pieces have to be certified and validated before the unit can mobilize and deploy," said Col. John M. Di Donato, commander of the 143rd ESC Mission Support Element.

"This unit had to do it under half the amount of time that normal units have. I wouldn't wish that upon anyone. Yes, every unit should stand ready to mobilize and deploy. The Regionally Aligned Readiness and Modernization Model is supposed to establish flexibility and predictability; however, this was very unpredicatable," he said.

Di Donato continued, "From what I understand, this unit is kind of used to doing things with short notice and unpredictability. From what I understand, they also successfully executed an NTC (National Training Center) mission about a year ago also under short notice. So this unit has definitely demonstrated that they are resilient."

The unit will be deployed in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve, which refers to military activities in response to Russian operations in Ukraine. It was funded under the European Deterrence Initiative.

Col. Ryan C. McDavitt, commander of the 207th Regional Support Group, also touted the unit's resilience in preparing for deployment in a shorter-than-normal amount of time, something which he said speaks to the importance of the mission.

"That speaks of the professionalism, the competency and the capability of every soldier, non-commissioned officer and officer you see sitting in front of me," McDavitt said.

He described Atlantic Resolve as a multinational security initiative that enables the collective defense and deterrence of the United States' NATO and European partners.

"It's primary goal is to show the United State's commitment to the defense of Europe, for reassuring our allies and deterring potential aggression. The 414th Transportation Company brings a vital capability in that mission," he said, noting their support mission will span from Germany through Poland.

"Thank you for what you've already done, thank you for what you're going to do. Understand that what you are doing is important, and the short time frame speaks to the importance of what you're doing," McDavitt said.

He continued, "You'll be exhausted, you'll be frustrated, you'll miss your families, your families will miss you. Keep your mission in mind, take care of each other. And for the families and the communities that will miss their soldiers, thank you for what you do every day and throughout this deployment."

SFC Kenyatta Bell of Orangeburg, who joined th company in 1994, said she is excited about the mission. She said this will be the first time she will be deployed with her company.

"Every time I deployed, I was always cross-leveled out. I never deployed with the actual 414th. So I'm really excited. My duties will be to work in operations to ensure that all the soldiers are doing missions and making sure that when the missions come in, we task them out to each platoon and ensure that soldiers have something to do," Bell said.

She said she appreciates the support of the Orangeburg community.

"They're very supportive: the mayor, the sheriff's department, as well as the different organizations. We even had a chance to collaborate with the North Air Field Auxiliary group, which was awesome, and several other places that we were able to, of course, partner with to make our training worthwhile," Bell said.

She was joined at the ceremony by her 19-year-old daughter, Kendreanna, sisters and brother.

Of her mother, Kendreanna said, "I can say this is truly an honor, me being able to support her and her literally guiding me and playing a big mother role. She's always someone to look up to."

Bell's sister, Joanna, said, "I'm very proud that she's going to protect our country. I hope she does a good job and comes back home safe and sound."

Spc. Kristin A. Ulmer, 22, of Aiken is a junior at South Carolina State University with a major in biology and minor in chemistry and business administration.

"When I come back, I'll finish up my bachelor of science," said Ulmer, who also received an Army Achievement Medal award during Friday's ceremony.

Ulmer said the deployment will be her first, but she isn't as nervous about it as she once was.

"I was very nervous at first, but now I'm just taking it in stride. I'm ready for the experience and just being in new places," she said.

Spc. Hasanna Limehouse of Moncks Corner said the deployment will be her second.

"I'm happy to be here. I'm with some of my old friends and meeting new people. I think it would be a good experience. I'm happy to just see what's out there for all of us," she said.

Cpt. Thomas L. Davis of Barnwell, who has been a teacher for 23 years, is the company's commander. He said he felt confident in his unit's ability to fulfill the mission.

"To to the soldiers of the 414th Transportation Company, I simply say, 'Thank you.' As a commander, I can confidently enter this mission with my head held high, knowing that I have the best ... unit moving forward in the field that will make a difference throughout the mission," Davis said.

"You all have already faced and conquered many challenges in the past few months. ... Through it all, you have developed a reputation as a trusted teammate and professional organization. Remember that we are one team that must continue to work together to ensure a solid foundation throughout our time there," he said.