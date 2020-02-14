Weeks running for 2nd Circuit solicitor

Bill Weeks has formally announced his plans to file for the office of solicitor for the Second Judicial Circuit (Aiken, Barnwell and Bamberg counties).
Joining Weeks for his announcement were representatives of more than a dozen law enforcement agencies throughout the circuit, including Barnwell County Sheriff Ed Carroll, former Aiken Public Safety Chief Pete Fromer, Aiken County Coroner Daryl Ables and many more. Bill was also joined for his announcement by Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon, and Jackson Mayor K. Todd Etheredge. In addition to the support of those in attendance, Bill is supported by Bamberg County Sheriff Ed Darnell.
He is running as a Republican in the June 9 primary.
Weeks is a lifelong resident of Aiken County. His early childhood was spent in the Beech Island and Jackson communities. He and his wife Amy Jo Weeks have lived and raised their two children in Aiken for the last 30 years.
A graduate of Jackson High School in 1974 and the valedictorian of his class, Weeks attended the University of South Carolina–Aiken campus from 1974 through 1978, where he earned a bachelor of arts in political science.
His education continued at the USC School of Law where he earned his Juris Doctor in 1981. Weeks was admitted to the South Carolina Bar in the fall of 1981.
Weeks earned numerous academic honors and athletic awards during his years at USCA. He began his legal career as a law clerk for the Hon. Ralph King Anderson Jr. His career as a prosecutor began when he was hired by solicitor Robert J. Harte in 1981. As a deputy solicitor, Bill prosecuted hundreds of adults and juveniles in the second circuit.
His legal career moved to private law practice for 10 years with Weeks becoming a partner in the law firm of Johnson, Johnson, Maxwell, Whittle, Snelgrove and Weeks. His private practice career led him to start his own successful law practice until 1999 -- when he decided to return to his true legal passion as a prosecutor.
Weeks was hired as a senior deputy solicitor for the Second Judicial Circuit by Solicitor Barbara R. Morgan. After Morgan’s retirement in 2008, he remained with the office as the senior deputy solicitor for Solicitor J. Strom Thurmond. He has 39 years and counting as a trial lawyer, with 25 of those years spent as a prosecutor. During that time, Weeks has prosecuted well over 7,000 warrants in all three counties in the Second Circuit.
Bill has had hundreds of trials, thousands of guilty pleas and has supervised the running of hundreds of terms of circuit court in Aiken, Barnwell and Bamberg counties during his prosecution career.
In 2009, South Carolina’s 16 solicitors awarded Weeks the prestigious Ernest F. Hollings Award for excellence in prosecution. At the prosecution boot camp, he has assisted in teaching hundreds of young attorneys how to be prosecutors. He has taught at numerous continuing legal education seminars for attorneys in the state and has been involved with the S.C. Bar lawyer mentor program.
Weeks is a longtime member of Cedar Creek Church and has served on numerous boards and committees: President of the USCA Alumni Association, USCA Pacer Club and the USCA Board of Directors. He has served on the USCA-Aiken Athletic Hall of Fame board. Bill has served on the Brothers & Sisters Board of Directors. He has also been involved as a committee member for Ducks Unlimited and the National Wild Turkey Federation.