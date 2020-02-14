Weeks running for 2nd Circuit solicitor

His legal career moved to private law practice for 10 years with Weeks becoming a partner in the law firm of Johnson, Johnson, Maxwell, Whittle, Snelgrove and Weeks. His private practice career led him to start his own successful law practice until 1999 -- when he decided to return to his true legal passion as a prosecutor.

Weeks was hired as a senior deputy solicitor for the Second Judicial Circuit by Solicitor Barbara R. Morgan. After Morgan’s retirement in 2008, he remained with the office as the senior deputy solicitor for Solicitor J. Strom Thurmond. He has 39 years and counting as a trial lawyer, with 25 of those years spent as a prosecutor. During that time, Weeks has prosecuted well over 7,000 warrants in all three counties in the Second Circuit.

Bill has had hundreds of trials, thousands of guilty pleas and has supervised the running of hundreds of terms of circuit court in Aiken, Barnwell and Bamberg counties during his prosecution career.

In 2009, South Carolina’s 16 solicitors awarded Weeks the prestigious Ernest F. Hollings Award for excellence in prosecution. At the prosecution boot camp, he has assisted in teaching hundreds of young attorneys how to be prosecutors. He has taught at numerous continuing legal education seminars for attorneys in the state and has been involved with the S.C. Bar lawyer mentor program.

Weeks is a longtime member of Cedar Creek Church and has served on numerous boards and committees: President of the USCA Alumni Association, USCA Pacer Club and the USCA Board of Directors. He has served on the USCA-Aiken Athletic Hall of Fame board. Bill has served on the Brothers & Sisters Board of Directors. He has also been involved as a committee member for Ducks Unlimited and the National Wild Turkey Federation.

