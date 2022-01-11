Weekend may bring snow to Orangeburg; sleet and freezing rain also possible

The T&D Region could see a half-inch of snow this weekend.

“Confidence is increasing regarding a significant weather system impacting the region over the weekend,” the National Weather Service said in its forecast discussion.

“This system may produce a wintry mix of precipitation across the Midlands and CSRA (Central Savannah River Area),” it said.

Early forecasts for Orangeburg show a 50% chance of rain and snow early Sunday morning and a 40% chance of rain and snow Sunday.

Snow could begin around 3 a.m. Sunday and last to about noon Sunday.

Early forecasts have the Orangeburg area possibly receiving half an inch of snow.

“There is a potential for freezing rain, which also may lead to power outages and hazardous travel,” the NWS said in a Tuesday weather briefing.

While forecasters are more certain a winter event will occur, they’re uncertain about the impact.

Early forecasts indicate areas north of Interstate 20 are under the greatest threat for winter precipitation.

“Guidance is mixed in terms of p-type (precipitation type) and it is a bit early to get into these details,” the NWS forecast states. “However, the pattern would suggest rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain all being possible during this event.”

Temperatures are forecast to be below normal and precipitation above normal for the next two weeks.

