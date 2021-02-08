 Skip to main content
Weekend forecast no longer includes ice
The early forecasts for this weekend are calling for cool and wet weather. Meteorologists aren’t expecting a significant winter storm.

Three forecast models last week hinted at the possibility of an ice storm. The forecast is now coming into clearer focus and there is no mention of ice or snow.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a 50% chance of showers Saturday with a high of 50. There is a 30% chance of showers Saturday night.

"Temperatures continue to indicate that the precipitation will remain liquid through the period," the NWS said in its routine weather briefing Monday.

Sunday is forecast to be partly sunny with a high near 51.

The National Weather Service forecasts temperatures for The T&D Region will remain below normal and precipitation will remain above normal from Feb. 13 through Feb. 21.

