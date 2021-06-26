Week-long summer program taught youth life skills

"The high schoolers, they are leaving high school and embarking on a new endeavors and being away from home," Walker continued. "It is important they have the values and to take the life skills with them."

Holloway says she was looking forward to the other life skills she will learn during the week and that she is ready to continue to honor her mother through her life.

Holloway said she is in the process of transferring to Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School en route to become a cardiothoracic surgeon.

"My momma always told me if you want to do something like me just do it better than me," Holloway said.

During the program's first day, Holloway learned about domestic violence and how to handle various situations involving domestic violence.

Shamia Davis, formerly a Howard Middle School student, said the program "has been very educational," yet fun at the same time.

"It shows me how do deal with the situation of domestic violence and how if you want to leave at some point," Davis said, noting she is looking forward to other aspects of the program as well. "It is very fun and I get to meet new people and have new friends."