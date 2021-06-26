Week-long summer program taught youth life skills

Barnwell High School 10th-grader EriYonna Holloway is one of 12 students who participated in a week-long summer youth enrichment program aimed to teach life skills to local middle and high school students.
For Holloway, the program was personal.
The free program was offered through the Orangeburg non-profit Tiffany Grant Foundation, in honor of her late mother Tiffany Chiffon Grant.
"It means a lot to me being able to participate because I know this is something she would love to do if she was still alive," Holloway said.
Grant, who was a nurse, also served as an advocate for youth in the community. She died two years ago.
The week-long summer program program began Tuesday lasted through Saturday.
It was held six hours each day at the Project Life: Positeen facility on Summers Avenue.
As part of the summer program, the students received training and certification in adult, child and infant CPR, traffic safety and self-esteem building.
During the week, students heard from the S.C. Highway Patrol, the State Law Enforcement Division; Orangeburg Department of Public Safety and the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office.
"We are going to be working with them on building life skills to keep them out of trouble," said Latisha Walker, executive director of Tiffany Grant Foundation. "It is is a very influential age. One bad friend can change your life forever."
"The high schoolers, they are leaving high school and embarking on a new endeavors and being away from home," Walker continued. "It is important they have the values and to take the life skills with them."
Holloway says she was looking forward to the other life skills she will learn during the week and that she is ready to continue to honor her mother through her life.
Holloway said she is in the process of transferring to Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School en route to become a cardiothoracic surgeon.
"My momma always told me if you want to do something like me just do it better than me," Holloway said.
During the program's first day, Holloway learned about domestic violence and how to handle various situations involving domestic violence.
Shamia Davis, formerly a Howard Middle School student, said the program "has been very educational," yet fun at the same time.
"It shows me how do deal with the situation of domestic violence and how if you want to leave at some point," Davis said, noting she is looking forward to other aspects of the program as well. "It is very fun and I get to meet new people and have new friends."
Davis says she wants to become an anime artist or a tattoo artist upon graduation.
The program, while being offered by the Tiffany Grant Foundation, was made possible through community donations.
The program is funded through community sponsors such as Supernatural Praise Ministries, Walmart, Piggly Wiggly, and the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, and Project Life: Positeen on Summers Avenue donated the facility.
"We have been most gracious for the community support including the anonymous donors," said .
About $1,300 has been raised toward the summer program, which is for students in grades 8 to 12.
Walker said it is the first time the foundation has partnered with Project Life.
"It was a memorable event," she said. "We are going to do this every summer."
Walker said she reached out to Project Life: Positeen founder Liz Zimmerman Keitt.
"We have the same common goal and common interest," Walker said. "Our mission is to educate our children and to keep our children out of trouble and to show them some other alternatives."
Keitt echoed Walker's sentiment.
"I am just glad to partner with the Tiffany Grant Foundation," Keitt said. "It is important when you do grants, it is up to us to make sure we are reaching out to other agencies that will help each of us do more and have more children involved."
"It is a great, great situation here that we have," Keitt continued. "I am so glad for them to even think about asking us to have them here at our program because that is what we are all about. To have young people to be around us, it keeps us young, so we love having them."