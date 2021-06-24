Wednesday night prelim winners announced at Miss S.C., Miss S.C. Teen pageants

COLUMBIA – Four preliminary winners were announced after the second night of preliminary competition on Wednesday, June 23, at Township Auditorium in Columbia.

The Miss South Carolina and Miss South Carolina Teen pageants will continue this week with one more night of preliminary competition on Thursday, June 24, at 7 p.m. The final competition for the Teens is at 8 p.m. Friday, June 25, when the new Miss South Carolina Teen will be crowned. The final competition for the Miss candidates starts at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 26, when the new Miss South Carolina will be crowned live on WACH FOX TV, along with other stations in the state.

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com and at the Township Auditorium box office at 803-576-2350.

Miss Sparkle City, CJ McDermott, won the Wednesday Talent preliminary in the Miss South Carolina competition. She performed a baton routine to the music, “Hit the Road, Jack.”

Miss Midlands, Emily Wakeman, won the Wednesday Evening Gown/Social Impact Statement preliminary in the Miss South Carolina competition.

Miss Spartanburg Teen, Messiah Moring, won the Wednesday Talent preliminary in the Miss South Carolina Teen competition. She performed a tap dance to the music, “Respect.”