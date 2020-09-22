 Skip to main content
Website offers S.C. coronavirus information
Website offers S.C. coronavirus information

Virus Outbreak South Carolina (copy)

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks with reporters after the first meeting of accelerateSC, his advisory group about reopening the state economy, on Thursday, April 23, in Columbia.

 AP

The state’s one-stop website, accelerate.sc.gov, now provides South Carolinians a single place to see the latest data about economic revitalization efforts, COVID-19 statistics and many other topics.

The accelerateSC dashboards can be found by visiting accelerate.sc.gov. Once on the site, a quick scroll down the homepage will take users to the dashboards. The dashboards include the following tabs: employment, education, business, economy, social impact, COVID-19 impact and CARES Act funds.

“One of our fundamental goals is to give South Carolinians all the tools we’re able to provide that will help them navigate the uncertainty brought on by this pandemic,” Gov. Henry McMaster said. “These simple and clear dashboards are an important part of furthering that goal and will undoubtedly be helpful to South Carolinians.”

