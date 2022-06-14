 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weathers wins primary for ag. commissioner

Agriculture Commissioner Hugh Weathers, a Bowman farmer, defeated two opponents for the Republican nomination: Spartanburg County Soil and Water Commissioner Bill Bledsole and Bob Rozier, who works in the farming industry.

Weathers will face David Edmond of the Green Party and Chris Nelums of the United Citizens Party as well as Bledsoe, who also filed to run in the general election under the Constitutional Party. This is the last year that state law allows candidates to run for more than one party.

Hugh Weathers

Weathers
