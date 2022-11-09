Weathers: says ‘We’re not done’; Ag Commissioner says this is last term

Orangeburg County’s own Hugh Weathers is thankful voters re-elected him as South Carolina’s commissioner of agriculture, but said on Wednesday this fifth full term is his final one.

The 66-year-old Republican, a Bowman native, said, “We’re not done” making improvements for agriculture and agribusiness throughout the Palmetto State.

He said those improvements will continue even after he completes his last term in office.

During this next term, he’s aiming to bring “incentives to grow even more” products in the state.

“Over the next few years, we think there some opportunities there,” he said.

Another focus during his term will be getting “producers to stay in production” on farmland near urban areas, he said.

He said there are businesses outside of the state that are interested in using more of South Carolina’s agribusiness products and looking for manufacturers to make that happen.

Statewide, Weathers won nearly 78 percent of votes, with Green Party candidate David Edmond getting around 15 percent and United Citizens Party candidate Chris Nelums getting almost 7 percent.

In Orangeburg County, Weathers received about 69 percent of the votes. Edmond and Nelums received approximately 15 percent each.

Weathers has served as agriculture commissioner since 2004 after having been appointed to complete the two-year term of then-suspended Commissioner Charlie Sharpe.