Weathers running for new term; Bowman native ag leader since 2004

South Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers announced Thursday that he’s running for re-election.

A fourth-generation farmer from Bowman, the Republican has held the position since 2004.

“I have had the honor and privilege of serving our hardworking farmers and South Carolina’s citizens for nearly two decades,” Weathers said in a release. He says he represents more than 25,000 farms in the Palmetto State.

“I’m incredibly proud of the progress we’ve made, but there is still much work to be done. Blanche and I are incredibly humbled by the overwhelming support from local farmers and the agribusiness community,” he said.

The release says that, since his election, the S.C. Department of Agriculture has successfully created additional market opportunities for farmers through the Certified South Carolina program, an initiative to help consumers identify and support South Carolina grown and produced products.

Also, the Agribusiness Center for Research and Entrepreneurship (ACRE) started four years ago. It’s described as an industry-driven ag initiative that seeks to provide economic prosperity for S.C. agribusiness through targeted research and competitive entrepreneurial incentives.

During Weather’s years of service, agribusiness has been recognized as the number one industry in South Carolina, supporting more than 247,000 jobs in the state and generating more than $46 billion in economic impact each year, the release said.

Weathers said he remains focused on the future of farming in South Carolina for generations to come by growing and developing local farms, providing market-based opportunities on carbon sequestration and working to combat the challenging effects that COVID-19 has had on the farming community.

Weathers was born and raised in Bowman. A fourth-generation farmer, Weathers graduated magna cum laude from the University of South Carolina in 1978, earning bachelor’s degrees in accounting and finance.

In 2019, the University of South Carolina awarded him an honorary doctorate of humanities in public service.

Weathers is married to the former Blanche Gramling of Spartanburg County and together they have three sons, Gill (Elizabeth), Edward (Anna), and Julius (Sara), and five grandchildren—Clara, Virginia, Ransom, Darby and Jane.

To learn more about Hugh Weathers, visit HughWeathers.com.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0