Lawrence L. “Landy” Weathers has been elected chair of the Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College Area Commission.

The election was held at the governing body’s July meeting. Dr. Margaret Felder-Wilson was elected as vice chair.

Weathers succeeds John Shuler, who served as longtime chair of the Area Commission.

OCtech President Dr. Walt Tobin thanked Shuler for his many years of service as leader of the group.

“John has provided leadership and guidance over the years, particularly in helping the college navigate the challenges brought on by the pandemic. He has been a thought leader and advocate for OCtech during and before taking on the chair role,” Tobin said.

“I’m excited about Chairman Weathers assuming the role, and look forward to working alongside him and the other commission members as we chart the college’s future. He’s been an active member of the commission for many years, is passionate about the work done at the college, and will help build on the college’s history of preparing students for good jobs and great careers,” he said.

Weathers, a Bowman native, has served on the area commission for more than a decade. He and his wife, Susan, have two children and five grandchildren.

Weathers graduated from Clemson University in 1972 with a degree in agronomy. He served the agricultural community for many years as a vice president of the South Carolina Farm Bureau Federation and is presently a committee member for the state Farm Service Agency.

Weathers is an active member of Bowman Southern Methodist Church, and serves as vice chairman of Farmers & Merchants Bank of South Carolina and its parent company, FMB of S.C. Bancshares Inc.

Weathers is partner and co-owner of Weathers Farms Inc. and Circle W Farms.