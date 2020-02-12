Weathers elected AgSouth chairman
0 comments

Weathers elected AgSouth chairman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Hugh Weathers and Frank Ables

Orangeburg County farmer Hugh Weathers, left, has been named AgSouth's Chairman of the Board. Frank Ables, right, has been eleted Vice-Chairman.

AgSouth Farm Credit member and director Hugh Weathers of Bowman has been elected as chairman of the board.

Frank Ables Jr. was elected as vice chairman.

Both will serve a two-year term in their roles as leaders of the board of directors.

Weathers is an Orangeburg County row crop farmer and farm property landlord and serves the state of South Carolina as the Commissioner of Agriculture.

He serves on the boards of Southern United States Trade Association, the South Carolina Poultry Federation, the Southern Association of State Departments of Agriculture, Catch the Vision Ministry and the South Carolina Department of Commerce Coordinating Council.

Weathers is vice chairman of AgSouth's Executive and Compensation Committee. He has been a director of AgSouth since 1998.

Ables is a poultry and beef producer and is a farmer of row crops, wheat, corn and soybeans. He serves on the Oconee County Conservation Bank board and is a member of AgSouth’s Risk Management Committee. He also serves as chairman of AgSouth’s Executive and Compensation Committee. Ables has been a director of AgSouth since 2015.

+1 
Hugh Weathers

Weathers
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News