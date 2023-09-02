The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 2, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy rain expected later this week, with coastal flooding from the Lowcountry to the Outer Banks
Heaviest rain and strongest winds across South Carolina Wednesday night. Meteorologist Sean Sublette explains.
Heaviest rain and strongest winds coming this afternoon through tonight, with flooding and power outages likely. Meteorologist Sean Sublette explains.
Idalia and Franklin are both spinning in the Atlantic hurricane basin, as peak hurricane season nears. Here's how to pronouce Idalia, and a lo…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high…