The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hurricane Lee strengthened a rare 85 mph in just 24 hours between Thursday and Friday. Lee Weather Team Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean S…
Lee Weather Team Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette say the East Coast is likely to only receive indirect impacts from Lee next wee…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Periods of…
The peak of hurricane season is here and there are three potential cyclones to watch in the Atlantic Hurricane Basin.
Warm and humid in the Southeast this Saturday, but a great evening on the West Coast for the traveling Tigers.