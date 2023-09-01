The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until MON 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
