Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 103. 72 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perf…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. There is a 63% ch…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 tho…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. E…