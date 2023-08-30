Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Tropical Weather Statement is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
