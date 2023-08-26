The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 though it will feel even hotter at 109. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 73 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 26, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
