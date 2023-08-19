The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 94. A 71-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 19, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic Hurricane Basin is waking up. The National Hurricane Center is watching the possibility of three new named storms through the wee…
The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perf…
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfec…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will…