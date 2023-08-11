Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
