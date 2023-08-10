Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 103. A 74-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.