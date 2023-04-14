DENMARK -- Torrential rains dampened the last day of an almost week-long set of festivities for the annual Dogwood Festival in the City of Denmark on Saturday, April 8.

A street mural of a dogwood, which was refreshed earlier in the week, was covered with rain, and the recently applied paint held up well. Rides brought in for the festival sat still, only a few vendors were still out, and few if any people were downtown. Also, as is the norm many mornings in Denmark, a group of about five individuals were going into Wee Bake Bakery for doughnuts or other breakfast treats and drinks.

A spokesperson at the Dogwood Festival Facebook page wrote, "Due to Inclement Weather, the Dogwood Festival Parade as well as all entertainment in the Gazebo Is canceled for today."

In Denmark and throughout the region, temperatures were unseasonably cool around 45 to 48 degrees, according to online weather sites. Wind was around 10 mph, and what started as drizzle Saturday morning grew into a downpour.

With the inclement weather, people had not lined up around 10:30 a.m. at the Dogwood Festival parade route -- even before the official cancellation announcement.

No rescheduling announcement has been made.

Food vendors stayed at the event despite the inclement weather. Festival officials via Facebook invited the public to come to buy food from the vendors.