‘We would love for them to live in the county’; Calhoun council members discuss Sandy Run plans

Three years ago, residents of the Sandy Run community in Calhoun County were concerned about growth in the area.

A $130,000 study was done of the area and, eventually, the Sandy Run Area plan was developed. It was unanimously approved by Calhoun County Council.

Among many things, the plan stipulates that one house can be built on two acres of land in districts zoned for rural neighborhoods.

Now Gateway One Development is proposing a 131-acre planned use development on Old Sandy Run Road. It would require the property to be rezoned to allow the development of 170 houses. The planned development would have smaller lots if the zoning change is approved.

Calhoun County Council voted 3-2 to give first reading by title only to the developer’s plans on Aug. 22.

The matter still requires two more readings before becoming final. Second reading is scheduled for Monday Sept. 12 and third and final reading would be Monday, Sept. 26.

When asked about why the majority of council has changed its position since the development of the Sandy Run Area plan, Council Chairman James Haigler said “nothing is in stone.”

Haigler, who voted for the rezoning, said that things have changed and continue to change in the county.

“At one time, the county was nothing but woods,” Haigler said.

Change and growth are inevitable, he said. “We could not continue like that in order to survive.”

“We have a deficit of housing in the county. Not only in that area but the whole Calhoun County is lax with housing,” Haigler said.

“We have industries moving up there and people who work in Calhoun County. We would love for them to live in the county and not come in and carry their money out of the county,” he said.

During the Aug. 22 meeting, Haigler cited increasing competition from surrounding counties such as Orangeburg, Lexington, Richland and Sumter.

Despite his support for the project, Haigler said the county only gave first reading and that the rezoning process is not over.

“It will take three readings,” he said. “We are still studying that. We are still taking comments and reviewing information to make sure we make the right decision.”

Calhoun County Councilman John Nelson, who has been consistently opposed to the development, says housing has never been a crucial aspect of industrial development in the Sandy Run area.

He noted Zeus, DAK Americas and Devro all moved to the Sandy Run area of the county without any large housing development to attract them.

He noted the community is in close proximity to Columbia, Lexington and Richland counties and that most people have no problem driving 20 minutes to get to work.

“Zeus had no trouble getting the workforce,” Nelson said.

Nelson says he wants specific numbers on how additional housing will increase economic development specifically in the Sandy Run area.

Nelson said he doesn’t know why the body which unanimously approved the Sandy Run plan three years ago is now changing that decision.

He did say the developer provided council with information on the morning of Aug. 22, but he did not see anything new in the plan that had not previously been presented.

Nelson noted many public meetings were held to develop the Sandy Run plan.

Residents ultimately gave up their own property rights to keep the area rural, Nelson said. He’s concerned a majority of council wants to give an exception to an outside developer to do what residents cannot do.

Voting in favor of first reading were Haigler, Cecil Thornton and Council Vice Chair Ken Westbury. Voting against were Nelson and newly elected Councilman Richard Carson.

Many residents have been very vocal about their opposition to the rezoning plans, with concerns including increased traffic, crime, taxes and a negative impact on wildlife and natural resources.

Over 700 individuals in the area have signed a petition in opposition to the zoning change that would allow the development.

The Calhoun County Planning Commission voted against the rezoning of the property on two different occasions.

Initially, Gateway had requested the construction of about 304 homes on the property.

The most recent plan calls for the Sandy Run Crossing development to be built over two phases.

The first phase would include 85 houses and the second phase would include 85 houses. Lot sizes would be 70 feet wide and 120 feet deep.

The developer is asking the county to rezone approximately 131 acres of Old Sandy Run Road property from rural neighborhood, industrial and community commercial to planned-use district for the project.

Landowners have said the development is not in a flood plain.

They also claim that if the zoning of the property is left as is – about 60% of the property is currently zoned rural neighborhood and the rest is zoned commercial and industrial – the development would have a greater impact on the Sandy Run community than the development plans as proposed.