‘We won’t play with this’': Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg county schools sanitizing, planning for virus

Padgett said the district is monitoring absenteeism. The data is being shared with DHEC regularly and the district is in touch with the agency about what steps will be taken should the virus become more widespread.

Regarding the possibility of school closures, Padgett said “Currently we are not there.”

“There is a plan laid out and we work with our administration team,” she said.

Padgett said the distinct always tracks attendance during flu seasons and reports to DHEC when absenteeism is above 10 percent or above 20 percent for a particular group of students or staff.

"We continue to report numbers as needed to DHEC and they will guide us," Padgett said.

Johnson said no school is supposed to close or cancel classes until it goes through DHEC, the Health and Human Services Department and the state Department of Education.

In the event of school closures, District Chief of Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Lana Williams says review material is being prepared for students that they can download on their Chromebooks so that the students will have material they will use at home in the case of an emergency.

