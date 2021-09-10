'We will not forget': Pain remains for T&D Region families as they cope with losses in wars

“That’s a hard question. Somebody had to be able to go overseas and try to get things straightened out, though,” she said, noting that she thought her daughter was relatively safe by not being in direct combat.

“But it was those hidden dangers,” she said, noting that life is a little better now.

She said she finds solace in knowing Katrina is “gone home with the Lord,” and that Gabriella has grown into a successful young lady who has dreams of her own.

Gabriella, who will turn 18 on Sept. 30, is set to attend Midlands Technical College. She said she appreciates the sacrifices that Huffman has made for her.

“Sometimes I forget that she’s even my grandma because I’m just so used to her being really the only mother I know. I never got the chance to really know my biological mother, but as I grow up and stuff, she said she can see a whole lot of my mom in me,” Gabriella said.

“At first it used to scare me a little bit because I thought I had to grow up to be exactly like her, but instead I just put her as one of my idols. I ascribe to be like her, but I don’t lose track of myself,” the teen said.