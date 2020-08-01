‘We will never take these people out of our prayers’; man thankful for help provided after crash in Orangeburg County

She asked the nurse, “May I speak to him?”

A moment later, she heard say weakly, “I’m OK.”

She was then faced with a dilemma. She wanted to see her husband as soon as possible, but they were nine-and-a-half hours apart from each other.

She called people she knew in various places in the Carolinas to see how far they were from Orangeburg and to see if they could stay with her husband until she arrived.

Finally, she made contact with a friend she hadn’t spoken with in a while.

He and his wife live in Charleston.

They had a brief conversation and the friend said, “I’m on the way” before the call ended.

After medical staff determined that David Strauss was free of internal injuries and they got him stitched up, they discharged him.

He went outside to a park bench, he said.

About five or six minutes later, the Charleston friend arrived and Beverly Strauss met up with them in Charleston.

Beverly Strauss has worked for years as a trauma and ICU nurse, but when she finally saw her husband, it caused her to feel weak in her knees.