‘We were very fortunate this time,’ official says; region spared severe weather

The threat of thunderstorms and tornadoes closed schools and offices throughout The T&D Region on Thursday, but the severe weather did not materialize.

“I know we fared real well compared to what the forecast was,” Orangeburg County Emergency Services Director Billy Staley said.

“There were no damages to report,” he said.

A tornado watch was issued for the area at about noon Thursday. While it was supposed to last until 6 p.m., the watch was lifted shortly after 2:30 p.m.

The threat of severe weather resulted in area schools, colleges and universities closing and moving classes online.

The region was spared the worst thanks to some weather changes that took place.

“This morning another area south of us started to fire up, but we had a nice stable area over us that helped suppress everything,” said Mike Proud, a forecaster from the National Weather Service.

Overcast skies in Orangeburg gave way to some light rain and then a steady shower shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday. Sunshine poked through the clouds afterward.

By 3:30 p.m., weather radar showed that all of the moisture had moved out of the region.